Ali Fazal To Celebrate 'Death On The Nile' Box Office Success With 'rajma Chawal'

Ali Fazal is currently basking in the success of his recently released Hollywood film Death on the Nile, which has now minted about $100 million at the global box office. The actor broke the news of the film's success on his Twitter account and told fans how he plans of celebrating. He mentioned he would eat a special dish called 'rajma chawal' as a celebratory meal after the box office success of his most recent film.

Ali Fazal as Death on the Nile earns $100 million at the box office

The actor headed to his Twitter account on Monday and penned down a tweet as he mentioned his film minted a whopping $100 million. He shared a clip of a report from The Hollywood Reporter that mentioned that the film minted $25.9 million in the domestic box office and $75.8. million globally. He wrote, "Never really made it to the 100cr club. But I think we just crossed 100 MILLION dollars on the world box office in one week so, Chalega. Sahi hai. phew. Aaj rajma chawal khayenge. With achaar."

Never really made it to the 100cr club. But i think we just crossed 100 MILLION dollars on the world box office in one week so, Chalega. Sahi hai. 🤪🤪🤪 🤵🏻‍♂️ phew. Aaj rajma chawal khayenge. With achaar. 😈. pic.twitter.com/bdZ8uVbY78 — Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) February 21, 2022

Helmed by Kenneth Branagh, the film also stars the talented artist as the lead actor alongside Fazal, Annette Bening, Tom Bateman, Russell Brand, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer and many more. The film has been receiving positive reviews from fans and critics and is based on the 1937 novel by the same name written by Agatha Christie

Richa Chadha recently joined her beau at a promotional event of the film. The duo looked stunning as they headed to the British Museum. Richa was seen in a gold gown, as Ali Fazal donned a suit for the event. He captioned the post, "On our way to the special dinner at the British Museum, with the cast."

Image: Instagram/@alifazal9