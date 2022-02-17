Ali Fazal Feels 'thrilled' At The Response Received For His Film 'Death On The Nile'

As Ali Fazal's movie, Death on the Nile recently hit the screens after several delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it received good reviews from the audience all over the world. This left the actor overwhelmed with happiness and he expressed his gratitude towards the fans by stating how ecstatic he was that people from all over the world were appreciating the film.

Death on the Nile is the 2022 mystery film directed by Kenneth Branagh based on the 1937 novel of the same name by Agatha Christie. The movie was first released in international markets on 9 February 2022 and in the United Kingdom and the United States on 11 February. Though the movie received mixed to positive reviews from the audience it was praised for its old-fashioned style.

Ali Fazal's note of gratitude on receiving compliments for his film Death on the Nile

According to the reports by ANI, the Fukrey actor recently opened up about the success of his international film, Death on the Nile and how he has been loving the praises coming his way. He also mentioned how it was one of his biggest releases and added how thrilled he was on learning about the repose the movie was receiving. Stating further, he also mentioned how they'd managed to come strong after the pandemic and hoped that the movies will start coming out in large numbers after this.

Ali Fazal said, "I am really thrilled at this response and it is one of my biggest releases. I am very ecstatic that people all over the world are appreciating it and the fact that we have managed to comeback strong after the pandemic has been a great boon and hopefully films will start coming out in large numbers after this."

Death on the Nile cast

The popular star cast of the movie included actors namely Kenneth Branagh as Hercule Poirot, Annette Bening as Euphemia, Tom Bateman as Bouc, Ali Fazal as Andrew Katchadourian, Russell Brand as Linus Windlesham, Gal Gadot as Linnet Ridgeway-Doyle, Armie Hammer as Simon Doyle, Emma Mackey as Jacqueline "Jackie" de Bellefort, Jennifer Saunders as Marie Van Schuyler, Dawn French as Mrs Bowers, Susannah Fielding as Katherine, and many others. The movie grossed around $37.9 million worldwide.

