Ali Wong And Husband Justin Hakuta To Get Divorced After Eight Years Of Marriage

Popular comedian Ali Wong and her husband Justin Hakuta are ending things after 8 years and have decided to get a divorce. According to a report by People, the duo will continue to 'co-parent lovingly' as they share two children, Mari Hakuta and Nikki Hakuta. Several fans and followers of the comedian took to social media to express their shock and sadness over the news after it made headlines.

Ali Wong, Justin Hakuta to get divorced

People recently reported that as per their source, the duo is set to get divorced and co-parent their two children after being married for eight years. This comes after the duo first met at a wedding of a mutual friend in 2010 and have been inseparable ever since. After dating for a few years, the duo tied the knot in November 2014 and welcomed their daughters Mari and Nikki in 2015 and 2017 respectively.

Ali Wong is popular for her Netflix film Always Be My Maybe, in which she took on the lead role alongside Randall Park. Apart from this, she also has a comedy special on the online streaming platform titled Ali Wong: Baby Cobra. The actor and comedian also turned writer for her memoir titled Dear Girls: Intimate Tales Untold Secrets and Advice for Living Your Best Life. She dedicated it to her daughters and launched it in 2019. In the memoir, she revealed some unknown details about her marriage to Justin Hakuta and shed light on their relationship. She shared that she signed a prenup before she got married to Justin. According to CNBC, she mentioned signing the document made her 'more motivated' to work hard to earn her own money. She mentioned went on to mention that signing the prenup was 'one of the greatest things' she did in her career. According to the publication, she wrote-

"I became more motivated to make my own money because I signed a document specifically outlining how much I couldn't depend on my husband. My father always praised 'the gift of fear', and that prenup scared the s--- out of me. In the end, being forced to sign that prenup was one of the greatest things that ever happened to me and my career."

Image: Twitter/@LovesTheWords