Alia Bhatt Teases Her Character In Heart Of Stone Opposite Gal Gadot

Alia Bhatt is currently in Brazil. She was there to promote her upcoming Hollywood film Heart of Stone at a fan event. While unveiling the film's trailer, the actress shed some light on the character she is playing in it.

3 things you need to know

Heart of Stone marks Alia Bhatt's Hollywood debut.

The action movie also stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan as secret agents.

It will be released on August 11.

Alia Bhatt shares interesting details about Heart of Stone character

Alia Bhatt, Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan took the stage at a fan event in Brazil to unveil the trailer of their film. They spoke briefly about the film and their characters. The Brahamastra actress also revealed interesting details about her character. She said that she will be playing Keya Dhawan, who is an antagonist in the film.

Adding further, she said that her character is after a 'heart', which is an incredibly powerful AI that can predict the future. She also shared that the filming of the movie took place all over the world including locations like the Italian Alps, Sahara desert and Iceland among other places.

(A still of Alia Bhatt from Heart of Stone | Image: Twitter)

Meanwhile, Gadot is essaying the role of Rachel Stone. Speaking more about the character, Alia said, "What makes Rachel Stone special is that she's tough but she is also sensitive. The fact that she is sharp but she is also soft around the edges but what I love most about Rachel Stone is that she is a wonderful woman."

(Alia Bhatt and Gal Gadot at Tudum fan event | Image: Twitter)

Alia Bhatt reveals why she chose Heart of Stone as her debut film

When asked about why she chose to make her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone, Alia Bhatt said that she loved the idea of a female superstar headlining an action film. She also expressed her desire to work in more English-language films hereon.