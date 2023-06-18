Heart Of Stone Trailer: Alia Bhatt Turns Gal Gadot’s Nemesis In Hollywood Debut | Watch

Alia Bhatt, Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan arrived at the Netflix Tudum 2023 fan event in Brazil on Saturday. The trio interacted with their fans at the event. Simultaneously, they launched the trailer of their upcoming action film Heart of Stone.

3 things you need to know

Heart of Stone features Gal Gadot in the lead role. It is said to be a James Bond style action film.

It will stream from August 11, 2023.

Alia Bhatt will be seen playing a negative role in the action film, as per the trailer.

Trailer of Heart of Stone brings out Alia Bhatt's new avatar

Heart of Stone trailer introduces Rachel Stone, played by Gal Gadot, as an MI-6 agent. Along with her secretive existence, Stone also has to deal with the stress of belonging to a group that is hidden even from other secret agents of the agency. Her life becomes chaotic when the two worlds collide.

Stone and Dornan's Parker work for Charter, a clandestine group that uses cutting-edge technology to combat possible threats to world security. They are described as "working together to keep peace in a turbulent world." They have no political opinions or allegiances. A technological core that "gives the Charter its power" or its "heart", is stolen by Alia Bhatt’s Keya Dhawan. Stone sets out on an around-the-world adventure to save the day and clear her name.

Heart Of Stone is a globe trotting action film

Gadot not only brings her action talent to the table, but has also co-produced Heart of Stone with her husband and co-producer Jaron Varsano under their Pilot Wave banner. Along with Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lynn from Mockingbird, Don Granger, David Ellison, and Dana Goldberg from Skydance are listed as producers. As executive producers, Patty Whitcher, Harper, and Rucka are involved. Heart Of Stone will release on August 11.