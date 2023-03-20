Alicia Silverstone On Working With Brendan Fraser Again: I Would Do Anything With Him

Alicia Silverstone recently said that she is open to working with Oscar-winner Brendan Fraser again. Silverstone previously starred alongside Fraser in Blast From the Past, which came out 24 years ago. She also addressed his Oscar speech and related to his experiences.

The 46-year-old actor spoke at a panel on ‘90s Con. During the Clueless reunion Q&A, Alicia Silverstone was asked whether she would ever like to do a sequel for Blast From the Past. She said that she “would do anything with Brendan.”

“With Brendan? I would do anything with Brendan. It was so much fun,” said the Batman & Robin actor. She added, “I just saw Brendan after he won his Oscar and he’s so cute.”

While speaking about The Whale actor’s Oscar speech for Best Actor at the 95th Academy Awards, Silverstone said that actors go through a hard time when the opportunities are suddenly bleaker. She added that it’s part of being an actor, and after the struggle, actors eventually get their chance as The Mummy actor did.

More on Blast From the Past

Blast From the Past was released in 1999 and starred Silverstone and Fraser alongside Hollywood actors Christopher Walken, Dave Foley and Sissy Spacek. In the romantic comedy flick, Brendan Fraser plays a 35-year-old man who has lived his entire life in his father’s fallout shelter. However, after he has to deal with the modern world, Silverstone’s Eve helps him open up to a brand new slice of life.

Both Silverstone and Fraser were present at the Vanity Fair Oscars after party. Fraser scored the Best Actor accolade for his role in Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale. In the film, Fraser plays the role of an English teacher who weighs 600 pounds and is trying to reconnect with his estranged daughter. The actor is next slated to appear in director Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, which also features Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and Jesse Plemons.