Leonardo DiCaprio Attends Party With Rumoured Ex Gigi Hadid, Hides His Face

Days after the reports of Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid's break up circulated on the Internet, the alleged former couple was spotted having dinner together in Milan on Friday (February 24). TMZ, a US media outlet, snapped DiCaprio and Hadid as they exited Casa Cipriani. The two stars reportedly came out together around midnight local time and left separately an hour later.

In the photos, DiCaprio could be seen attempting to hide as he made his way to the car after exiting the restaurant. Hadid strutted down the street wearing an oversized denim shirt dress.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid were spotted leaving Casa Cipriani in Milan, Italy yesterday ! pic.twitter.com/PCuPVq0tvG — ʟᴏɪ (@LDCOSTIGAN) February 25, 2023

The two celebrities had attended a celebration for British Vogue's Edward Enninful's birthday with 20 of their common friends. Although they appeared to be having fun and keeping things polite and civil, they did not seem to be dating, according to a source that spoke to TMZ.

More on Leonardo DiCaprio-Gigi Hadid's alleged relationship

Earlier, a source confirmed to US Weekly that the couple has parted ways due to their busy schedules. The source said, “They both have incredibly busy careers and lives, and although they tried to make time for each other, it really wasn’t enough to make things work. Gigi has no hard feelings toward Leo, and she thinks he’s an incredible guy. Their timing just couldn’t align, and they’ve decided to go their separate ways.”

Meanwhle, Gigi Hadid decided to call it quits after five years of relationship with her on-and-off boyfriend Zayn Malik in October 2021. The ex-couple is parents to their daughter Khai and now share parental responsibilities.

On the other hand, Leonardo DiCaprio and American model Camila Morrone broke up in the summer of 2022, after four years of dating. Hadid and the Titanic star had been friends for a very long time. According to Entertainment Today, they were "canoodling and having a fun night out" at a New York Fashion Week afterparty in September 2022, which fuelled their romance rumours.