Alicia Silverstone Re-enacts Iconic 'Clueless' Scene With Son To Commemorate Its 26th Year

Amy Heckerling's cult classic teen drama Clueless may have released 26 years ago, but its popularity is showing no signs to slow down. Fans of the film have kept the movie trending on the internet all these years. The lead actor of the film, Alicia Silverstone, played the iconic role of Cher Horowitz, has also taken to instagram to share her love for the movie and the role. Adding another member to her squad, the actor has re-enacted a famous scene from the movie her young son.

Alicia Silverstone re-enacts the Clueless scene with son Bear

Taking to her Instagram, the 44-year-old actor uploaded a reel with her 10-year-old son named Bear Blu Jarecki re-enacting an iconic scene from the 90s' movie. The video was made to commemorate Clueless' 26 years since its release. In the video, Alicia reprised her role as Cher while her son- dressed adorably in an oversized suit and big framed glasses- played the role of Cher's father. The duo perfectly lip-synched the famous dialogue exchange between the two characters. She also shared several BTS pictures from the shooting of the video writing, 'Loved playing dress up with Bear for our #Clueless TikTok! Just look at how cute he is in the oversized jacket and those glasses. 😍🤓🥰'.

Netizens' reaction to Alicia's video with her son

Fans could not help but adore the mother-son duo and their acting in the video. Many fans expressed their amazement over how similar Bear looked to his mother as one commented that he stole Alicia's whole face. While some fans commented about how the actor did not age and looked exactly the same as 26 years ago.

Alicia Silverstone celebrates 26 years of Clueless

The actor did not celebrate the milestone alone as she took to her Instagram story to share the fan arts dedicated to the iconic movie. The character of Cher is known for her fashion-forward outfits in the movie and has oftentimes referenced in the current pop culture trends. Popular show Lip Synch Battle also took to their Instagram to share Silverstone's performance on the show where she danced on Iggy Azalea's Fancy as Cher. The movie was released in 1995 and featured actors like Alicia Silverstone, Paul Rudd, Brittany Murphy and Stacey Dash.

