'Horse Girl' Explained: Get A Clear Idea About Alison Brie's Twists-filled Movie; Read

Jeff Baena and Alison Brie’s Horse Girl has been creating headlines for a long time now, thanks to its gripping trailer. Starring Alison Brie and Molly Shannon in the leading roles, Horse Girl follows the story of young Sarah, who is a socially isolated woman with a fondness for art, and supernatural crime shows, as she finds her increasingly lucid dreams trickling into her life. The film also stars Stella Chestnut in a prominent role.

Be it the stellar acting performances or cutting-edge story plot, Horse Girl is considered as one of the finest films which showcase the importance of mental health. However, the much-acclaimed film’s twisted ending has left fans in confusion. Here are the details.

Horse Girl movie explained

Horse Girl is an ambiguous film as to what really happened to Sarah, especially after her first night at the mental health facility. After the nurse leaves her room, Sarah exits the hospital through the half-open door, only to find the camera capturing and revealing a still of another Sarah in the hospital room, watching herself below. From then on, it becomes difficult to guess the real Sarah. The film also shows Sarah in utter confusion, as she believes that she is an alien abductee and a pure product of mental illness.

When she first arrives at the hospital, Sarah tells her counsellor, played by Jay Duplass, about her family history of mental illness. Adding to the same, Sarah reveals that her grandmother often heard and saw things that weren’t real. Sarah adds that her mother, too, experienced severe depression and had committed suicide long ago.

Furthermore, Sarah believes that her escape from the facility seems unlikely to be the work of aliens, as she finds herself designing a fake horse from a long bolt of fabric to escape the facility. As seen in a particular shot from the film, Sarah is seen in an intimate position with her one-time date, Darren, who keeps transforming into the lead actor from her favourite TV show, which proves that Sarah has been suffering from a prolonged mental illness. In the film, Sarah often reportedly attempts to self-harm too.

The film shows that Sarah really is a victim of alien malfeasance. As seen in a particular shot from the film, Sarah wakes up, somehow back in the hospital, and realises that she’s sharing the room with a young woman, whom she recognises from her abduction and visions.

Upon talking to her, she discovers that the anonymous woman landed up in the facility after experiencing major time gaps. This definitely tilts things towards the alien abduction theory.

