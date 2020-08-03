'Romance In The Air' Cast: Cindy Busby, Torrance Coombs & Other Actors Of The Movie

Released on August 1, Romance in the Air is produced under the banner Silver Peak Productions and is helmed by Brian Brough. Besides the interesting storyline and the unique take on love, Romance in the Air also shows an interesting camaraderie between the lead characters of the movie. Here is everything you need to know about Romance in the Air cast:

A look into the cast of Romance in the Air

Cindy Busby

The film features Cindy Busby playing the pivotal character of Eden Clark in Romance in the Air. Cindy Busby is a Canadian actor who kickstarted her acting career with theatre and in 2005, she crossed into television and films, where she was given her first lead in the story of the Canadian medical hero Norman Bethune in the television series Bethune. Later in 2008 and ’09, Cindy Busby landed on the role of the lead antagonist in the film Picture This, alongside Ashley Tisdale, Shenae Grimes, and Kevin Pollak. In her career, Cindy Busby has been a part of several hit CW shows like The Vampire Diaries, Supernatural, The L.A. Complex, and The Secret Circle.

Torrance Coombs

In the movie, Torrance Coombs plays the role of Eden's love interest, Riley. Torrance is a Canadian-American actor and is famous for his roles as Thomas Culpepper in Tudors and as Sebastian "Bash" de Poitiers in Reign. The actor kickstarted his career with the 2008 CBC comedy series jPod, which is based on the novel of the same name by Douglas Coupland. Coombs also appeared as Lance Corporal C. Sellers in a 2009 episode of the television series Battlestar Galactica. The actor was last seen in Royally Ever After, which is a Hallmark film.

Sashleigha Brady

Sashleigha Brady is best known for her performances in the much-acclaimed movies, Shattered Memories and Crafting Christmas. In Romance in the Air, Sashleigha Brady plays the character of Kate, who is among the closest to the lead character, Eden Clark. She has also worked in movies like Crafting Christmas and Money Man.

David Cleveland Brown

David Cleveland Brown dipped his toes in the movie business with The Masonic Map, which was released in 2011. Later in his career, Brown went on to work in hit movies like The Good, the Bad and the Coyote, Fantastic Four, To Have and to Hold and Yellowstone. In Romance in the Air, David plays the role of Michael.

All About Romance in the Air

Starring Cindy Busby, Torrance Coombs, Sashleigha Brady and David Cleveland Brown in the leading roles, Romance in the Air follows the story of Eden, who returns to Lake Tahoe where she used to spend her summers growing up and reunites with her childhood friend Riley. Meeting her friend makes her realise that her future can be directed to happiness, which has been missing in her life. The story of the movie is written by Brittany Wiscombe. Actors Al Lampkin and Tim Flynn also play important Romance in the Air characters.

