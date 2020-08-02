'Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan': Israeli Embassy Extends Wishes To India On Friendship Day

Israel's ambassador to New Delhi, Ron Malka wished India a happy friendship day and thanked it for being a 'great friend'. Malka, while sharing a post by the Israeli embassy's official Twitter handle wrote, "Happy #FriendshipDay2020 India! Thank you for being such a great friend. The #GrowingPartnership between #India and #Israel is stronger than ever in times of a global pandemic". Meanwhile, the Israeli embassy shared a short clip showing cooperation between the two nations amid coronavirus pandemic and also captioned it with a famous Bollywood song 'Tere Jaisa yaar Kahan' from the film Yaarana starring Amitabh Bachchan.

India-Israel partnership

An Israeli team of scientists recently arrived in India to work with their counterparts in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) where they are developing a rapid testing kit for coronavirus. Tel Aviv and New Delhi are conducting trials on large scale for four different kinds of technologies, including a 30-second COVID-19 test to detect the virus. The rapid testing kit is being jointly developed by India's Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Israel's Defense Research and Development Directorate (DRDD)Ambassador Ron Malka visited the testing sites in New Delhi where trials are currently ongoing.

Concluded a successful visit to RML Hospital today with Prof. K. VijayRaghavan @PrinSciAdvGoI. Together we witnessed the first trials of the rapid testing for #COVID19. This 🇮🇱🇮🇳 joint research is progressing according to the plan and we hope for its successful completion soon. pic.twitter.com/2u7WwXBppr — Ron Malka 🇮🇱 (@DrRonMalka) July 31, 2020

An Israeli delegation led by Directorate of Defense Research and Development (DDR&D) in Israeli Ministry of Defense, as well as Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Health, landed in Delhi on July 27. According to the official press release, the team comprises of approximately 20 experts in various industries associated with the development of the diagnostic solutions. The delegation is led by Israel's Ambassador to India, Dr. Ron Malka.

