All The Times Miley Cyrus Crushed Musical Challenges On Talk Shows

The Climb singer Miley Cyrus has appeared in various talk shows and participated in multiple musical challenges. Her performances in the musical challenges have left her audiences in awe of the singer's talent. Take a look at the musical challenges that the Wrecking Ball singer crushed during her appearances in popular talk shows.

Miley Cyrus crushing musical challenges

In an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in 2017, Miley Cyrus was challenged to play against the host in the Musical Genre Challenge. The challenge's rules required the host and the guest to sing any song that showed up on the screen with the genre that gets generated randomly. While Jimmy sang Cotton Eye Joe in Soft Rock and Santeria in Latin Crooner, Miley won the game by singing Ignition (Remix) in Bluegrass and Bodak Yellow in Pop.

In another segment with Jimmy Fallon, Miley was challenged to perform songs that were translated by Google. Miley started off the round by singing Ed Sheeran's Shape of You translated to Your Body's Curves. She also sang Dusty Springfield's Son of a Preacher Man which was translated to A Minister's Male Child.

In a segment for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon's Christmas special, Miley Cyrus was challenged to a game of Name That Song by the host. The rules of the games included the contestants to name the song played by the in-house band, The Roots. While she started off slow, Miley got the name of the song on her third try. The host Jimmy and Miley both ended up in a tie. Jimmy won the last round but praised Miley on her knowledge of music.

In another musical challenge on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Miley Cyrus was challenged to a game of lipsync battle. Both of them got two rounds to show off how well they could synchronise their lips to a well-known song. Miley started off with Feel It Still by Portugal and finished off with Home's Violet. With her two acts, Miley emerged as the clear winner.

On The Late Late Show with James Corden, Miley joined James for a quick segment called Carpool Karaoke. The singer and the host started off with Miley's song We Can't Stop. Miley harmonised with James Corden who sang the melody part. After a quick chat with the host, she sang The Climb. She also sang Party in the USA, Younger Now, and her infamous song Wrecking Ball. The session was finished off with her song Malibu.