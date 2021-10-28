Amanda Seyfried Had A 'tough Case Of COVID' Right Before Her First Oscar Nomination

Mean Girls star Amanda Seyfried is revelling in the success of her movie Mank, which bagged the star her first Oscar nomination earlier this year. In a recent appearance on the Late Night With Seth Meyers, Amanda revealed that she contracted the COVID-19 virus right before her nomination, however, she didn't let the diagnosis overshadow her success.

She also explained the timeline of events before she learnt the news. Seyfried stated that she switched off her phone the night before since she wanted her mother to be the first one to break the news of her nomination. Amanda was also sleeping in since she had a 'tough case of COVID'. Calling it 'one of the worst moments' of her life, the actor mentioned that she still had to appear for interviews surrounding her nomination.

Amanda Seyfried on dealing with COVID-19 during her Oscar nomination

In another revelation, Amanda stated that she had been vaccinated just two days before the contraction. She described her experience 'really stressful' before the 'amazing career-changing thing' took place. For the unversed, the 2020 black-and-white biographical drama Mank, went on to bag ten nominations at the 93rd Academy Awards, including the ones for the Best Picture, Best Director among others.

As per Hollywood Reporter, Seyfried also spoke about her latest project, A Mouthful of Air, on the late-night show. Scheduled for an October 29 release, the film stars Amanda as a mother struggling with postpartum depression. According to the actor, the film reflects how one converses about mental health in general as well as the inadequacies in the health care system while treating mothers.

There are no 'fourth-trimester check-ins', the actor noted while shedding light on the dearth of care for a single mother. Seyfried, who has two children, says she is lucky to have her mother by her side. Amanda feels that childbirth is a 'traumatic' experience and nursing an infant can be 'terrifying'. She concluded by expressing hope for the movie to put forth the message, with people understanding that 'there is a lot of help out there'. The film also stars Finn Wittrock, Jennifer Carpenter, Michael Gaston, Amy Irving, and Paul Giamatti in pivotal roles.

(Image: AP)