Amanda Seyfried Recalls Hiding Her Pregnancy While Filming David Fincher's 'Mank'

American actress and singer Amanda Seyfried opened up about filming her 2020 release Mank and working on the project as she was expecting her son, who is now seven months old. She revealed that it was "tough" shooting the film while being pregnant. The movie has been nominated for ten Oscars. She explained the same, in a candid chat with Julianne Moore during a Vanity Fair Cocktail Hour, Live! chat on Thursday. The Vanity Fair Cocktail Hour, Live! is a virtual pre-Oscars charity event.

Amanda Seyfried on balancing shooting and pregnancy

Speaking with Julianne Moore, Amanda said that she loves her son but she was "ill" during the filming of Mank. She further recalled shooting a scene where she didn't have any lines. The actor asserted that she thought it will be a "bit easier" to shoot it as she knew that she was going to have to be in the makeup chair at 3:30 am on those days.

The 35-year-old actor continued, she was in bed the whole weekend thinking she can do this. However, she also thought that she can't be sick and work with David Fincher and play Marion Davies at the same time. Amanda later added that costume designer Trish Summerville was the "only person" she confided in about her "baby news". She recalled telling Summerville that she was four and a half weeks pregnant, and she is not supposed to say anything but she bloated and can only eat cream cheese.

Amanda Seyfried's second pregnancy

Amanda, who also shares daughter Nina with husband Thomas Sadoski, secretly gave birth to her second child, a baby boy, in September 2020. The couple, who tied the knot in March 2017 at the end of her first pregnancy, announced the news in a statement to INARA and War Child USA with the first photo of their son. Their statement in the post read, "Since the birth of our daughter 3 years ago our commitment to the innocent children that are so brutally affected by conflict and war has been a driving force in our lives. With the birth of our son, the work of INARA and War Child has become our North Star".