Amanda Seyfried Wishes She Had Intimacy Coordinators At Start Of Her Career; Here's Why

The importance of intimacy coordinators has come to light in the past few years after HBO employed the trained professionals for its shows and series in 2018. Over the years, several shows and films have adopted the policy for the mental and physical well-being of actors. Amid the growing use of intimacy coordinators on films and shows, Amanda Seyfried recently expressed her wish to have such a coordinator during her early days in the industry.

Amanda Seyfried recently opened up about the early years of her acting career. The actor began working in films as a teenager in Hollywood films. She played pivotal roles in As The World Turns and All My Children, though her big breakthrough came with the 2004 teen drama Mean Girls. The film also starred Lindsay Lohan and Rachel McAdams.

Talking about her early days in the industry, Amanda Seyfried mentioned some situations that she was put in as a young actor during a chat with Porter Magazine. She said she “wishes she could be coming up now, in an era where intimacy coordinators are an on-set requirement and actors are in a better position to speak up.”

The actor revealed that she performed a nude scene at the age of 19 to not to upset anyone and keep going on in her acting career.

She said, "Being 19, walking around without my underwear on, like, are you kidding me? How did I let that happen?" She further added, "Oh, I know why: I was 19 and I didn't want to upset anybody, and I wanted to keep my job. That's why."

Amanda Seyfried opens up on uncomfortable comments on her Mean Girls role

This is not the first time that the Academy Award-nominating actor has opened up about enacting uncomfortable scenes in movies. The actor has previously said in an interview with Marie Claire that she received discomforting comments after playing the pivotal role in Mean Girls. She revealed that men often used to come up to her and ask if it was raining, in reference to a scene from the 2004 film. She said, "I always felt really grossed out by that. I was like 18 years old. It was just gross."