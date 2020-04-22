Amber Heard's Birthday: Johnny Depp To Elon Musk, All The People The Actress Has Dated

Amber Heard, born on April 22, celebrates her 34th birthday this year. She made her debut with Friday Night Lights in 2004. She went on to deliver multiple hits throughout her career and is known for her role in DC's Aquaman. She is currently rumoured to be dating an art curator Vito Schnabel. From Elon Musk to Johnny Depp, take a look at the actor's dating life.

Amber Heard Birthday: Datign history of the Aquaman actor

Alejandro Monteverde

Amber Heard dated Alejandra Monteverde from 2004 to 2005. The duo got together when Amber lived in Texas and had not taken up acting. The Mexican director helped her jumpstart her career and moved her out to LA.

Valentino Lanus

Heard started dating Valentino Lanus in 2005. The couple dated roughly for a year before they parted ways. Despite their brief dating time, Amber was engaged to the Mexican actor but they eventually split.

Mark Wystrach

Amber Heard dated singer Mark Wystrach in 2006 for a year. Mark is the lead singer in a band called Midland. The duo are still friends and was spotted having dinner post-Amber's split with Johnny Depp in 2016.

Sean Faris

Amber Heard dated Sean Ferris in 2007. He was her co-star for the film Never Back Down. The duo reportedly dated for a year before they called it splits.

Tasya van Ree

Amber dated photographer Tasya van Ree for four long years from 2008 to 2011. This was also the actor's first super public relationship with a woman. Amber also legally changed her name to Amber van Ree but switched it back later.

Johnny Depp

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp started dating in 2012. They tied the knot in 2015 in the Bahamas. They later called it quits in May 2016 when Amber filed for a divorce claiming abuse. She is currently fighting a $50M defamation lawsuit against him.

Elon Musk

Soon after her divorce, Heard began dating Elon Musk. The couple did not confirm their relationship until April 2017. After an on and off relationship, they finally called it quits in January 2018.

Vito Schnabel

Amber Heard began her low-key relationship with Art curator Vito Schnabel in 2018. They are often snapped together at various events and dates in NYC. Vito has previously dated Heidi Klum, Elle Macpherson, Demi Moore and Liv Tyler. It seems that the two are still going steady with their relationship.

