Elon Musk Accused Of Stealing Dog's Photo, Comedian Asks For A Car As Compensation

Elon Musk on April 6 shared a picture of an adorable dog on Twitter which featured the dog in two different hairstyles, showing the animal's before and after trimmed hair looks. The picture that Musk shared also had a caption that read, "My dog got a haircut and now it looks like he gave up drinking." However, while sharing the picture, Musk did not expect that it would attract accusation of stealing the picture. Stand-up comedian Morgan Murphy accused Musk of stealing his dog's photo and in return asked for a Tesla a compensation.

Read: Elon Musk Defends 'non Invasive' Ventilators He Donated To Treat COVID-19 Patients

Morgan Murphy took to Musk's post and wrote that the dog belongs to him and his name is Jack and would like a car in return. Soon after Murphy accused the Space X CEO of stealing his dog's picture. Musk replied that he has a similar-looking dog but in black and white. The hilarious Twitter exchange between the two attracted a lot of reactions with people taking a jibe at the multi-billionaire businessman for stealing jokes on the micro-blogging platform.

Read: Tesla's Elon Musk Enters Coronavirus War As US Becomes Global Hub; Here's What He's Doing

The viral exchange

Hi this is my joke &my dog. His name is Jack. May I have a car please? 🙏 https://t.co/8xHhPRQQ3f — Morgan Murphy (@morgan_murphy) April 5, 2020

@elonmusk anywho, that’s his name and my tattoo is to remember it (see, because I am “jack’s”) but also to celebrate the universe. hope you are helping people and maybe you will eventually see this in due time. amen. pic.twitter.com/MHRJxvw6iF — Morgan Murphy (@morgan_murphy) April 5, 2020

Lovable dog ❤️. Mine looks like yours but in black & white. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 5, 2020

oh neat. that’s...a thing I now know. — Morgan Murphy (@morgan_murphy) April 5, 2020

Read: Here's How Elon Musk Is Helping Rescue Trapped Thai Soccer Team Boys From A Cave

this isn't surprising. elon musk doesn't make anything — Cohen is a ghost (@skullmandible) April 5, 2020

You used something she made, maybe you can give her something you made 😃 — Synnlawlz 🇨🇦🍁 (@Synnlawlz) April 5, 2020

This has to be the greatest sequence of tweets I’ve ever seen. — SD_YT (@notamused0922) April 6, 2020

Read: Elon Musk Downplays Coronavirus Again, Says 'car Crashes Are More Dangerous'

(Image Credit: AP)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.