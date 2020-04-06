The Debate
Elon Musk Accused Of Stealing Dog's Photo, Comedian Asks For A Car As Compensation

What’s Viral

Elon Musk on April 6 shared a picture of an adorable dog on Twitter which featured the human friend in two different hairstyles, showing before and after looks.

Written By Vishal Tiwari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Elon Musk

Elon Musk on April 6 shared a picture of an adorable dog on Twitter which featured the dog in two different hairstyles, showing the animal's before and after trimmed hair looks. The picture that Musk shared also had a caption that read, "My dog got a haircut and now it looks like he gave up drinking." However, while sharing the picture, Musk did not expect that it would attract accusation of stealing the picture. Stand-up comedian Morgan Murphy accused Musk of stealing his dog's photo and in return asked for a Tesla a compensation. 

Read: Elon Musk Defends 'non Invasive' Ventilators He Donated To Treat COVID-19 Patients

Morgan Murphy took to Musk's post and wrote that the dog belongs to him and his name is Jack and would like a car in return. Soon after Murphy accused the Space X CEO of stealing his dog's picture. Musk replied that he has a similar-looking dog but in black and white. The hilarious Twitter exchange between the two attracted a lot of reactions with people taking a jibe at the multi-billionaire businessman for stealing jokes on the micro-blogging platform. 

Read: Tesla's Elon Musk Enters Coronavirus War As US Becomes Global Hub; Here's What He's Doing

The viral exchange

Read:  Here's How Elon Musk Is Helping Rescue Trapped Thai Soccer Team Boys From A Cave

 Read: Elon Musk Downplays Coronavirus Again, Says 'car Crashes Are More Dangerous'

(Image Credit: AP)

 

 

First Published:
