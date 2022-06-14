Amber Heard Breaks Silence About Audio Tapes Where She Admitted To 'hitting' Johnny Depp

After the jury favoured Johnny Depp in the high-profile multi-million dollar defamation lawsuit, Amber Heard sat down for her first interview. In the preview of the interview, the actor brushed over several topics that were brought up during the trial in the courtroom along with claiming her 'unfair' treatment in terms of social media representation.

During the Today interview with Savannah Guthrie, the 36-year-old affirmed that she stands by everything she said. In a new segment aired on Tuesday, the actor broke her silence over the infamous audio tapes where she confessed to 'hitting' her ex-husband Johnny Depp. The tapes were also brought up during the trial against the Aquaman star.

The audio tapes, which were presented in front of the jury in April, captured Heard and Depp's fight in Australia in March 2015 resulting in the latter's severed fingertip. After being asked about them, Heard stated that the tapes were 'was no evidence of what was happening' but rather evidence of a 'negotiation of how to talk about that with your abuser'.

Guthrie asked Heard about the contents of the tape where the latter admitted to initiating a physical fight claiming 'This is in black and white'. ''I understand the context but you testified you never started a physical fight and here you are on tape saying you did,'' Guthrie told Amber Heard. Responding to the same, Heard recalled her testimony in the courtroom regarding the tape.

''As I testified on the stand, when your life is at risk, not only will you take the blame for things that you shouldn't take the blame for, but when you're in an abusive dynamic,'' she continued adding being affected 'psychologically, emotionally, and physically'. ''You don't have the resources that say you or I do with the luxury of saying, 'This is black and white' because it's anything but when you're living in it,'' she added.

She also claimed that 20 seconds of the audio tape are 'not representative of the 2 hours or 3 hours that those are excerpted from'. For the unversed, as per People, the above-mentioned audio tapes captured a conversation between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard where the latter admitted to hitting her ex-husband.

''You didn't get punched; you got hit. I'm sorry I hit you like this, but I did not punch you. I did not f-----g deck you. I f-----g was hitting you. I don't know what the motion of my actual hand was, but you're fine. I did not hurt you. I did not punch you. I was hitting you,'' Amber Heard told her ex-husband Johnny Depp in the audio tape.