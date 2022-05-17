Amber Heard Calls Elon Musk A 'gentleman' During Defamation Trial With Ex Johnny Depp

Former couple Amber Heard and Johnny Depp are currently involved in a legal battle, whose trial is taking place in Fairfax, Virginia. The case involves the Pirates Of The Caribbean star pursuing a $50 million defamation suit against the Aquaman star as she penned an op-ed in 2018 stating she is a domestic abuse survivor. Heard has countersued Depp seeking $100 million. The hearing began on April 11, 2022, in the attendance of the two Hollywood stars, and recently entered its fifth week. As the trial has garnered a lot of attention and led to many revelations about the actors' lives, Elon Musk's name came up again during the court's proceedings.

In the latest update, on May 16, Amber Heard made a few more revelations about her alleged friendship with Elon Musk. During the trial, The Aquaman actor recalled how Depp stood her up at Met Gala 2016. The incident took place after their fight at heard's 30th birthday party in April 2016. Narrating the incident, Heard revealed she and Depp were planning to go as Ralph Lauren's guests at the star-studded event. She alleged Depp missed one of his fittings, yet she did not know he was not going to show up at the event.

Amber Heard reveals how she met Elon Musk

Heard further mentioned she ended up going to the event by herself and added she "sat next to an empty place setting for Johnny that they cleared as soon as we realized he effectively stood me up on the red carpet." She further revealed she met Musk on the red carpet of the same event. She did not recognise him until she started talking to him. She said, "I didn't recognize (Elon) until we started talking and he reminded me we had met once before." She further revealed Musk came with his mother Maye Musk and added, "He seemed like a real gentleman." She went on to say, "He was really nice. He sat at a nearby table and we got to speaking that night and eventually became friends."

Heard reportedly dated in 2016 and broke up in August 2017. A year after their breakup, Heard told The Hollywood Reporter that she and Musk had a "beautiful relationship, and we have a beautiful friendship now, one that was based on our core values." "Intellectual curiosity, ideas and conversation, a shared love for science. We just bonded on a lot of things that speak to who I am on the inside. I have so much respect for him," she added.

More about Johnny Depp's defamation case

Depp and Heard met on the sets of The Rum Diary in 2009 and began dating a few years later. In 2015, the couple tied the knot. Later in 2016, Heard filed for divorce alleging that Depp had physically abused her under the influence of drugs or alcohol. While Depp denied all the accusations, their divorce was finalised in 2017.

In 2018, Johnny Depp sued Heard for writing an opinion piece for the Washington Post, in which she claimed she is a victim of domestic abuse. Later, the Aquaman star countersued her ex-husband whose trial is currently going on in Virginia.

Image: AP