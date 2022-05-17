Amber Heard Resumes Testimony In Johnny Depp Trial; Recalls Instances Of Actor's Self Harm

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp are currently in the midst of a legal battle at a court in Fairfax, Virginia, which resumed on May 16 after a short break. The trial began over a month ago and several explosive statements from both parties made headlines. Amber Heard has now taken the stand to continue her testimony after the trial resumed and recounted some aspects of her life with Depp.

Amber Heard resumes testimony in Johnny Depp trial

The actor took the stand on Monday, May 16, and recalled instances where she witnessed Depp's self-harm. She mentioned that he did it with a knife and would also sometimes put out cigarettes on his body. She also recalled that he would often go on a bender and not return home for days on end. Heard recounted that Depp would also pass out while intoxicated and vomit, after which she would turn him on his side so he would not asphyxiate, as per a report by The Independent.

This comes after a recording was earlier played in court in April, in which Heard begged Depp not to cut himself. She got emotional hearing the recording as she was heard saying, “Just don’t cut your skin, please don’t. Why would I do that? Please don’t cut yourself, I need you. Cut me. The knife is dull, it would be the worst thing in the world. Too painful and dull and dirty.”

While on the stand, several pictures of Heard with scars and bruises on her body were short in court, which were allegedly caused by Depp. Pictures from her press tour for the film Magic Mike were presented, in which scars and scratches could be seen on her hand. Heard mentioned that Depp was extremely upset with her at the time and did not want her to go on the tour for her film. Paparazzi pictures of Heard were also presented that showed the actor with scratch marks on her arms. Explaining the pictures, she said, “Johnny had me on the bar and he was strangling me and I cut my arms on the glass.”

Def. exhibit 421: #AmberHeard says these cuts are from the March 2015 Australia incident "where Johnny had me on the bar" and he was strangling me and I cut my arms on the glass. #JohnnyDepp @LawCrimeNetwork pic.twitter.com/AwDMrt2eMJ — Angenette Levy (@Angenette5) May 16, 2022

The trial between the former couple began when Depp filed a defamation suit against Heard for an op-ed she wrote in the Washington Post about domestic violence. Although she did not name him in the article, he claimed it made it difficult for him to get a job in the industry. The couple tied the knot in 2015 after they sparked dating rumours in 2011, and their divorce was finalised in 2016.