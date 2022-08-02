Amber Heard Confessed To Sister Whitney About Severing Johnny Depp's Finger: Report

Former Hollywood couple Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's defamation trial that took place in Virginia was one of the most talked about events in the past few months. The trial went on for six weeks and saw the ex-couple making several revelations about their marriage. While the Virginia court announced their verdict in favour of the Pirates Of The Caribbean star, there are still several reevations being made about their troubled marriage.

During the defamation trial, one of the key elements of Depp and Heard's troubled marriage was Depp's finger being severed allegedly by Heard in Australia. The Alice In Wonderland star insisted that Heard threw a bottle of liquor at him that cut through the tip of his finger. However, Heard denied the allegation. Now, according to newly unreleased court documents, Heard admitted to her sister Whitney Henriquez that she cut off Depp's finger.

Did Amber Heard severed Depp's finger?

As per a report by TMZ, Jennifer Howell, Whitney Henriquez's former boss, testified in a pre-trial deposition and admitted that Heard admitted she was responsible for Depp's fingertip being cut off. Howell claimed that Heard made the confession to her sister Whitney who later told her.

Jennifer Howell mentioned during the pre-trial, "She just screamed, 'She’s done it now. She’s cut off his Goddamn finger,' and made this huge proclamation," addressing Henriquez. Howell further added, "And I pushed my chair back. I was like, 'What?' And she goes, 'She cut off his finger. She cut off his finger.' And then she bolted out the door and was like, 'I got to call somebody. I got to call somebody.'"

When Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez asked Howell to clarify who did Henriquez refer to when she said "she" and "he" in her statement. In her response, Howell said, "It was Amber and Johnny." "She apparently had thrown a bottle and cut off his finger, is what (Henriquez) reported when she came back in from whoever she talked to outside," Howell further added.

A part of Jennifer Howell's deposition was played during the six-week-long defamation trial. However, her testimony regarding Depp's severed finger was not included.

Image: AP