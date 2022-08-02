Amber Heard's Lawyers Allege 'erectile Dysfunction' Behind Johnny Depp's Anger: Report

Amber Heard and her ex-husband, Johnny Depp recently went head-to-head in a high-profile defamation case, before the jury declared a verdict favouring her ex-husband Depp. However, they are still showing no signs of ending the court battle between them as Heard’s legal team recently alleged Johnny Depp having erectile dysfunction as the reason for his anger.

Amber Heard claims Depp has erectile dysfunction

According to the unsealed pre-trial documents obtained by Newsweek and Page Six, it was revealed that Amber Heard’s lawyers demanded Depp disclose that he allegedly suffers from erectile dysfunction by submitting a supposed list of medications as evidence. Stating further, they alleged how the medical condition was relevant and could explain Depp using a bottle to sexually assault Heard.

"Though Mr Depp would rather not disclose his erectile dysfunction condition, such condition is absolutely relevant to sexual violence, including Mr Depp's anger and use of a bottle to rape Amber Heard. Mr. Depp's erectile dysfunction makes it more probable that Mr Depp would be angry or agitated in encounters with Amber Heard, and that he would resort to a bottle," Amber Heard's legal team stated.

The outlet further reported that Depp’s lawyers responded to the filing by claiming that Amber Heard wanted a circus, and clearly intended to take this trial down a number of unnecessarily salacious rabbit holes, including and especially with respect to Mr Depp's medical history.

During the testimony, Amber Heard got emotional while recalling the time when Depp allegedly assaulted her sexually with a bottle. While narrating the incident, she alleged, “I don't remember what I said, I just remember being really still, not wanting to move. I remember looking around the room, I remember looking at all the broken bottles, and broken glass, and I remember not wanting to move because I didn't know if it was broken, I didn't know if the bottle that he had inside me was broken. I couldn't feel it. I didn't feel pain, I didn't feel anything. I looked around and I saw so much broken glass I didn't know if he would know if it was broken or not and I remember thinking please 'God please, I hope it's not broken.”

