Amber Heard Files Notice Of Appeal Post-verdict In Johnny Depp's Defamation Case: Reports

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's high-profile defamation case has unarguably been one of the most trending topics of debate in the past few months. The televised court case brought forward the couple's troubled marriage in front of a global audience. After several headline-grabbing statements from both parties, the case finally came to an end on June 1, with the jury ruling out the decision in Depp's favour and awarding him $15 million in damages as compensation.

Months after the court case concluded, Amber Heard is still trying all the possible ways to turn over the court's decision. Recently, on Thursday, Amber Heard's lawyers officially filed a notice to appeal the verdict in Johnny Depp's defamation case at the Virginia Court of Appeals in Fairfax County.

Amber Heard files notice of appeal in court

The court battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is taking a new turn. As per the reports of Deadline, almost after two months of losing the defamation case, the Aquaman actor's legal team has officially filed to appeal her defamation case against Johnny Depp. Heard's spokesperson shared the news on her behalf and stated-

"We believe the court made errors that prevented a just and fair verdict consistent with the First Amendment. We are therefore appealing the verdict. While we realize today’s filing will ignite the Twitter bonfires, there are steps we need to take to ensure both fairness and justice."

Depp's spokesperson also reacted to the news and his team said-

"The jury listened to the extensive evidence presented during the six-week trial and came to a clear and unanimous verdict that the defendant herself defamed Mr. Depp, in multiple instances. We remain confident in our case and that this verdict will stand."

For the unversed, this move from Amber Heard's side comes just a week later when the actor was denied of a new trial in the case after she headed to the court for a fresh trial.