Amber Heard Takes Dig At Johnny Depp's Lawyers; 'they Distracted Jury From Real Issues'

After the jury favoured Johnny Depp in the high-profile defamation lawsuit, Amber Heard was seen making countless remarks about Depp and his legal team. The highly-publicised court case came to an end on June 1, with the jury taking Depp's side and awarding him $15 million in damages as compensation.

The trial was live-streamed and witnessed shocking revelations about the duo's private lives and their tumultuous relationship. Even after the court case concluded, Amber Heard is constantly seen attacking Depp and his legal team. Recently, the Aquaman actor opened up about losing the case to her ex-husband Johnny Depp and revealed that the latter's team distracted the jury from 'real issues.'

Amber Heard slams Johnny Depp's lawyers

In a recent interview with Today, Amber Heard opened up about her high-profile defamation case with ex-husband Johnny Depp. Speaking about Depp's victory in the case, Heard said, "His lawyers did a better job at distracting the jury from the real issues."The Justice League actor also responded to Depp's lawyer's remarks where they referred to Heard's testimony as the 'performance of a lifetime.' Slamming their claims, Amber Heard stated-

"Says the lawyer for the man who convinced the world he had scissors for fingers? I’m the performer? I had listened to weeks of testimony insinuating or saying quite directly that I’m a terrible actress, so I’m a bit confused how I could be both."

Amber Heard claims Johnny Depp's witnesses were 'paid employees'

In her first interview with NBC after the trial, Amber Heard talked about the trolls she had been facing since the beginning of the trial, further claiming that her ex-husband's witnesses were 'paid employees'.She said-

"How could they make a judgment? How could they not come to that conclusion?" "They had sat in those seats and heard over three weeks of non-stop, relentless testimony from paid employees and towards the end of the trial, randos, as I say"

