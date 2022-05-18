Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's defamation trial resumed on May 16 at the Fairfax, Virginia court, with the Aquaman actor taking to the stand. As Amber Heard has claimed that the 2018 op-ed that she wrote for The Washington Post, which is at the centre of the whole case, wasn't directed towards Johnny Depp, she recently gave her final testimony during the defamation trial.

Amber Heard's final testimony

As Amber Heard faced multiple questions from Johnny Depp's attorney during the defamation trial, the latter made her recall the time she testified about referring to herself being a 'public figure representing domestic abuse' in an article without mentioning Depp's name. The lawyer also made her recall how she stated that Depp's drug use and alcohol made him a 'monster' while asking who was the real monster by reminding her of her own drug use. In response to the same, Heard testified, "It's half of Johnny. It's not all of Johnny. The other half of him is wonderful and beautiful and the man I loved."

Stating further, Depp's attorney shed light on Heard's accusations over Johnny Depp for assaulting her and cross-examined the situation by showing Heard's pictures depicting her wounded face. "I just remember being aware that I was being assaulted by a bottle on the countertop. This was a multi-day assault that took place over three horrible days," said Amber Heard. While asking about how Amber Heard had no evidence of injury from her sexual assault, she confirmed that she did not seek treatment.

Moreover, when Depp's attorney Camille Vasquez asked the actor whether she was scared of Johnny Depp after facing numerous alleged assaults, Heard said, "This is a man who tried to kill me. Of course, it's scary. He's also my husband." Vasquez also shared evidence in which she depicted notes from Heard's "love journal" about her relationship with Depp along with text messages.

It read, "I'm sorry I can get crazy. I'm sorry I hurt you. I think, like you, I can get wicked when I'm hurt, when I feel provoked, shattered and last night I was. I felt a little bit bewildered about you not coming home last night. I was heartbroken and angry after many attempts in vain on my part," Heard said in one text to Depp. "You are the last person I ever meant to hurt. I love you. I am forever yours."

Depp's attorney also questioned Amber Heard about writing love letters even after being assaulted by Johnny Depp to which Heard stated that she thought her husband (now ex-husband) was committed to sobriety after their fight in Australia.

Image: AP