Julia Fox Claims Amber Heard Wasn't 'powerful' Enough To Abuse Johnny Depp; Faces Backlash

Kanye West's former flame and actor-model Julia Fox has sparked a debate with her recent comment on Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's highly-publicised defamation trial. Coming out in support of Heard, Fox claimed that the Aquaman star wasn't powerful enough to abuse Johnny Depp as the latter had both physical and financial edge over her.

Julia maintained that though Heard may have hit Depp, it could not be termed as 'abuse' as she lacked the power to do so. Her remarks have started a heated debate on social media, with many claiming that Fox's comments have overshadowed the alleged abuse faced by the Pirates Of The Caribbean star.

In an Instagram comment, Fox weighed in on the defamation trial and stated, "She never had the power in the relationship to be abusive to him. Did she hit him? Yes. Was it abuse? No. You need to have power to be able to abuse it. She was 25. He clearly was always way more powerful including physically and financially".

Her post received mixed reactions from netizens, with some of them lauding her for giving a reality check to 'Deppheads', while many called the model outright wrong. One user wrote, "Oh Julia Fox. He loved her. That was HER power. She isolated him. That was HER power. Power doesn’t come from just age, money and physical stature. Ps. They were about the same size. Power comes from a multitude of things. Love. Being a great force. You. Are wrong."

Echoing a similar sentiment, another Twitterati stated, "She is dead wrong on the Amber Heard abuse allegations and should be ashamed of herself. #AmberHeardIsALiar."

Julia Fox gets a supporting role in one worthwhile film & now suddenly thinks she’s important.



She is dead wrong on the Amber Heard abuse allegations and should be ashamed of herself.

#AmberHeardIsALiar — Hage420 (@AmberTurdStinky) May 14, 2022

trash take from Julia Fox. plenty of broke, short, skinny, non-famous people have abused their partner. Abuse is simply cruel and violent treatment of a person.. power not being a necessary factor. less powerful ppl abuse their more powerful partner out of jealousy all the time. https://t.co/89nZ6fWb8j — Aubrey O'Day (@AubreyODay) May 15, 2022

Meanwhile, siding with Fox, one person mentioned, "Julia fox eating up you deppheads and educating the TL on power dynamics in abusive relationships every other day and we love to see it." Another user stated that while there's evidence that Head was abusive, there's stronger proof that Depp too was abusive. They further called out people for targeting Heard and hailing Depp as an innocent man.

Julia fox eating up you deppheads and educating the TL on power dynamics in abusive relationships every other day and we love to see it ❤️ https://t.co/HKtbdcZ6Tc — I Believe Women (@urmumsgf420) May 15, 2022

There's definitely evidence that Heard was abusive, but there's (more and stronger) evidence that Depp was abusive. And yet the internet is in the middle of a month-long frenzy calling her a sociopath and him an innocent victim. https://t.co/pwKoFbnR7E — Michael Hobbes (@RottenInDenmark) May 15, 2022

For the uninitiated, Depp is suing Heard with a $50 million lawsuit for defamation for an op-ed article she wrote for The Washington Post in 2018 about domestic violence. The trial in the case is currently underway at a Virginia court where both have made shocking allegations of abuse at each other.