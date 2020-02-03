Amber Heard's Leaked Audio Tape Proves She Is Guilty Of Hitting Ex- Husband Johnny Depp?

Hollywood actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard got married in February 2015. In May 2016, Amber Heard filed for divorce accusing her husband of being verbally and physically abusive to her, often under the influence of drugs and alcohol. The couple is locked in a bitter legal battle against each other where Amber had claimed she was a victim of domestic violence. Later, Johnny Depp sued her for defamation after she wrote an article for a leading media portal claiming that she was a victim of domestic violence.

Amber Heard admitted of hitting Johnny Depp:

Amidst all that, the latest discovery regarding the case was found which has changed the case 180 degrees around. Recently, an audio clip has been surfing the internet that is dated back to 2015 in which the couple can be heard discussing their marital problems and the physical violence in their marriage. Amber Heard can be heard admitting that she used to indulge in physical violence and hit Johnny Depp with pans, vases, etc. Amber Heard had claimed a huge sum of money from former husband Johnny Depp as compensation for the mental torture she went through because of the domestic violence. Johnny Depp had previously made claims that she too used to get violent but could not back his statements until the audio clip released.

Amber Heard leaked audio

The internet has been taken by a storm ever since the audio clip of the former couple's conversation leaked. Fans took to their social media and started hashtags, tweets, and have been posting the audio clip asking for justice for Johnny Depp. Hear the audio clip below.

Before Amber heard claimed that Johnny Depp beat her, but now the news indicated that Johnny Depp was beaten by his ex-wife.



Disclaimer: The above audio clip was posted by a fan on a social media account. The authenticity of the clip is yet to be determined.

