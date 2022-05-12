Amber Heard Not The Inspiration Behind New Crying Face Filter, Clarifies Snapchat

Amid Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's ongoing defamation case trial, social media is stirring up claims that the new crying face filter from Snapchat is inspired by the Aquaman actor. The hearing of the case, which commenced on April 11, has become the talk of the town as it is being streamed live for the world to see.

From shocking revelations on the nature of the Hollywood couple's relationship to claims of violence, the flaring exchange is being witnessed and recorded by millions of people across the world. Social media, on the other hand, seemed to have a different often comical take on the courtroom drama, especially at Amber Heard's expense. One such development was speculation that the new Snapchat filter – which morphs the user's face into a full-fledged crying expression – was inspired by Amber Heard.

Snapchat clarifies rumours about crying face filter

A spokesperson for Snapchat clarified to TMZ firmly there is no 'truth whatsoever' behind the speculations suggesting the filter was inspired by Amber Heard – who was seen crying during her testimony against Johnny Depp.

Snapchat also added that the idea of the filter being inspired by Heard does not add up 'logistically'. Moreover, the outlet reported that the filter was in the works for six months, well before the trial started. Additionally, Snapchat also claimed that they would 'never play coy with a Domestic Violence case'.

Another instance that supported Snapchat's clarification is that the application recently dropped a filter that depicts a huge smiley face on its user. This was then followed by the opposite expression.

As mentioned earlier, several netizens claimed that the new crying face filter, which has reportedly garnered 1.3 billion impressions on Snapchat since its debut last week, is inspired by Heard's tearful testimony during the defamation trial involving her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

Snapchat has really out done themselves with the Amber heard filter, sorry crying filter. — Soph Prime🎙🇺🇦 (@SophOfTheNE) May 9, 2022

Snapchat definitely made the crying filter to mock Amber Heards terrible acting🤣 — georgia-mae🦋 (@GeorgiaMae___) May 10, 2022

The latest developments in the case are being closely followed as it has piqued the interest of the general public due to its high-profile nature including two of the biggest actors in Hollywood. Both the actors have taken a stand against each other in the trial in an attempt to paint themselves innocent with heavy allegations being levelled at each other. The case pertains to Depp suing Heard over a 2018 Washington Post op-ed where she alluded to domestic violence.