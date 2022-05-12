Johnny Depp Asks Amber Heard To Not Get Violent; She Says 'can't Promise' In Leaked Audio

While Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's ongoing defamation trial is put on hold until May 16, the widely publicised hearing hasn't stopped making headlines. With relentless shocking revelations from both sides as they continue to paint themselves innocent, fans have been digging into every nuance of the case.

A leaked audio clip encapsulating a conversation between the former couple has made rounds on the internet recently. In the said audio, one can hear Depp pleading with the Aquaman star to not be physically violent, to which, the latter responded that she can't make any promises regarding the same. Take a look.

Johnny Depp asks Amber Heard to not get violent in the leaked audio clip

In the now-viral clip shared by a Twitter page, Depp can be heard saying, "If things get physical, we have to separate. We have to be apart from one another, whether it is for a f****** hour, 10 hours or a day. We must. There should be no physical violence."

Responding to this, Heard says, "I can't promise you I won't get physical again. God, I f**** sometimes get so mad, I lose it."

"The last [few] years has felt like a perverse situation that was inflicted on me. It hurts." #JohnnyDepp



Amber Heard inflicted severe abuse on Johnny Depp during their relationship, admitting to it in audio. When he left, she inflicted false accusations against him. pic.twitter.com/FExNcfH7s6 — The Right Side of the Roaring Rapids (@roaringrapids22) May 9, 2022

In another similar audio accessed by The Daily Mail, Amber Heard can be heard telling the Pirates of the Caribbean star that she wasn't punching him but rather 'hitting' him. "I'm sorry that I didn't, uh, uh, hit you across the face in a proper slap, but I was hitting you, it was not punching you. Babe, you're not punched," Heard says.

On the trial front, Heard will continue her testimony on May 16 with Johnny's legal team cross-examining her. She has already spoken at length about her troubled relationship with Depp, narrated their physical fights, alleged sexual assaults on her and more.

In his testimony earlier, Johnny Depp stated that he was fighting against Heard's accusations, in part, for the sake of his children. Heard's team also tried to have the case dismissed, however, it was denied.

The defamation trial commenced on April 11, with Depp suing Heard for $50 million. She filed a counter case seeking $100 million from Depp. The case is happening over a 2018 Washington Post op-ed, in which Heard implied Johnny abused her during their marriage.

(IMAGE: AP)