Last Updated:

Johnny Depp Asks Amber Heard To Not Get Violent; She Says 'can't Promise' In Leaked Audio

Amid Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's ongoing defamation case, a leaked audio clip of the duo talking about their relationship has gone viral.

Written By
Kriti Nayyar
Johnny Depp, Amber Heard

IMAGE: AP


While Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's ongoing defamation trial is put on hold until May 16, the widely publicised hearing hasn't stopped making headlines. With relentless shocking revelations from both sides as they continue to paint themselves innocent, fans have been digging into every nuance of the case. 

A leaked audio clip encapsulating a conversation between the former couple has made rounds on the internet recently. In the said audio, one can hear Depp pleading with the Aquaman star to not be physically violent, to which, the latter responded that she can't make any promises regarding the same. Take a look. 

Johnny Depp asks Amber Heard to not get violent in the leaked audio clip  

In the now-viral clip shared by a Twitter page, Depp can be heard saying, "If things get physical, we have to separate. We have to be apart from one another, whether it is for a f****** hour, 10 hours or a day. We must. There should be no physical violence."

READ | Did Amber Heard's parents lend support to Johnny Depp during ongoing trial? All about it

Responding to this, Heard says, "I can't promise you I won't get physical again. God, I f**** sometimes get so mad, I lose it." 

READ | Johnny Depp to star as King Louis XV in new film by French director Maiwenn

In another similar audio accessed by The Daily Mail, Amber Heard can be heard telling the Pirates of the Caribbean star that she wasn't punching him but rather 'hitting' him. "I'm sorry that I didn't, uh, uh, hit you across the face in a proper slap, but I was hitting you, it was not punching you. Babe, you're not punched," Heard says. 

READ | Johnny Depp smiles in courtroom as Amber Heard repeats 'He pushed Kate Moss down'

On the trial front, Heard will continue her testimony on May 16 with Johnny's legal team cross-examining her. She has already spoken at length about her troubled relationship with Depp, narrated their physical fights, alleged sexual assaults on her and more. 

READ | Is Johnny Depp dating his attorney Camille Vasquez? Here's all you need to know

In his testimony earlier, Johnny Depp stated that he was fighting against Heard's accusations, in part, for the sake of his children. Heard's team also tried to have the case dismissed, however, it was denied. 

READ | Johnny Depp's ex Jennifer Grey reacts to viral trial clips; 'I don't recognise the person'

The defamation trial commenced on April 11, with Depp suing Heard for $50 million. She filed a counter case seeking $100 million from Depp. The case is happening over a 2018 Washington Post op-ed, in which Heard implied Johnny abused her during their marriage. 

(IMAGE: AP)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Johnny Depp, Amber Heard, Amber Heard Johnny Depp defamation case
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND