Amber Heard Reportedly Lost $50 Million Due To Johnny Depp's Defamatory Remarks: Report

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's defamation case doesn't cease to garner headlines and has once again caught people's attention as more than 6,000 pages of legal documents have been unsealed. According to Variety, an outlet named The Daily Beast mentioned that Amber Heard and her team claimed she lost '$47-50 million' over a period of 3-5 years due to Johnny Depp's defamatory remarks.

The unsealed documents also stated that Heard walked away from "tens of millions of dollars" as she refused to accept the money Depp made in the fifth Pirates of the Caribbean movie.

Heard's team also argued that the actor's stature was among the likes of Jason Momoa, Gal Gadot, Zendaya, Ana de Armas, and Chris Pine. Talking about how Heard didn't take millions of dollars off Depp's Pirates of the Caribbean 5 movie, the unsealed documents mentioned that since the sequel was shot during Depp and Heard's marriage, it became a 'community property asset' which entitled Heard to half the income made by Depp.

The report also noted that since Depp made USD 33 million from the fourth Pirate movie, the fifth one would've earned him a matching amount or even more. Heard is said to have refused the money during divorce proceedings.

Not just this, the Aquaman star's legal aide requested the judge to leave out "irrelevant personal matters" that Depp's team was likely to bring up against her. These included "Amber Heard’s sister Whitney’s reality show video; Whitney and Amber’s past romantic relationships; Amber’s brief stint as an exotic dancer years before she met Mr Depp and Mr Depp attempting to frivolously and maliciously suggest or imply that Ms Heard was at one time an escort.”

The highly publicised defamation trial finally came to an end in June as the jury awarded Johnny $10.35 million in damages, while Amber was awarded $2 million in damages. Johnny has already embarked on his work commitments and will soon be seen in a French period film. Recently, his art collection named 'Friends and Heroes' sold within hours on a website, reportedly earning the star millions.

