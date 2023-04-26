Amber Heard Returns To Acting With Aquaman 2 After Defamation Trial With Johnny Depp

Amber Heard is all set to make her comeback to acting with Jason Momoa starrer Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. The actress will be reprising her role as Mera, the love interest of Aquaman. This is Heard’s first acting project since she lost the defamation case against ex-husband Johnny Depp, last year.

Warner Bros dropped the official trailer of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom at the annual movie-theater convention, CinemaCon, on Tuesday (April 25). Heard is seen in two quick shots throughout the trailer with no dialouges. The trailer opened with Dr. Stephen Shin, played by Randall Park, and Black Manta, played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, invading the surface world while Manta was holding a potent Black Trident.

More about Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

A brief glimpse of Nicole Kidman reprising her role as Atlanna was also included in the trailer of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Aquaman, played by Jason Momoa, muses over being the next ruler of Atlantis. However, Aquaman must cooperate with his estranged step-brother, Orm (played by Patrick Wilson), to stop Manta. It's still unclear how much of a role Heard will have in the sequel given that she claimed during the defamation battle with Depp that a significant portion of her scenes were removed.

“I fought really hard to stay in the movie — they didn't want to include me in the film. I was given a script. And then given new versions of the script that had taken away scenes that had action in it, that depicted my character and another character, without giving spoilers away, two characters fighting with one another,” Heard said. Her exclusion from the sequel was the subject of a Change.org petition that gathered more than 4.6 million signatures.