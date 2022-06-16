Amber Heard Says She 'still Loves' Johnny Depp After Losing Defamation Case; 'No Ill Will'

Amber Heard has managed to grab all the headlines ever since she has been involved in a legal tussle with ex-husband Johnny Depp. The highly-publicised court case between the duo came to an end on June 1, with the jury ruling out the decision in Depp's favour and awarding him $15 million in damages as compensation.

Even after the court case concluded, Amber Heard is constantly making countless remarks about Depp and his legal team. Recently, Heard opened up about her feeling toward her ex-husband in her first sit-down interview post losing the case, wherein she admitted 'still' having 'love' for Johnny Depp.

Amber Heard reveals she 'still has feelings' for Johnny Depp

In an interview with Today, host Savannah Guthrie asked the London Fields actor whether she still has feelings for her ex-husband. Savannah said "On the first day of the trial, you issued a statement. And part of the statement said, ‘I still have love for Johnny," she then went on and asked if she still feels the same after the defamation case is over. To which Heard replies, "Absolutely. I love him. I loved him with all my heart". She continued, "And I tried the best I could to make a deeply broken relationship work and I couldn't."

Further talking about how she has no bad feelings towards Depp, Heard said, "I have no bad feelings or ill will towards him at all. I know that might be hard to understand or it might be really easy to understand if you've just ever loved anyone."

Amber Heard slams Johnny Depp's lawyers

In the first portion of the same interview with Today, Amber Heard opened up about her high-profile defamation case. Speaking about Depp's victory in the case, Heard said, "His lawyers did a better job at distracting the jury from the real issues." The Justice League actor also responded to Depp's lawyer's remarks where they referred to Heard's testimony as the 'performance of a lifetime.' Slamming their claims, Amber Heard stated-

"Says the lawyer for the man who convinced the world he had scissors for fingers? I’m the performer? I had listened to weeks of testimony insinuating or saying quite directly that I’m a terrible actress, so I’m a bit confused how I could be both."

Image: Instagram/@amberheard/johnny_depp_fan___