Amber Heard Does Not 'blame' Jury For Ruling In Favour Of Johnny Depp; 'Fantastic Actor'

Weeks after losing the $50 million lawsuit against ex-husband Johnny Depp, Amber Heard broke her silence in the first interview since the verdict. In the preview of the interview, the Aquaman actor asserted that she does not 'blame' the jury for their decision. The jury deemed both the actors guilty; they awarded Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $350,000 in punitive damages and awarded Heard $2 million in damages.

The verdict was in favour of Depp as he successfully persuaded the panel that the 2018 Washington Post op-ed—where his ex-wife claimed to be a victim of domestic violence—tarnished his reputation and negatively affected his career. Depp did not only win the case but also had overwhelming support from fans.

Amber Heard on jury's decision in case against Johnny Depp

As per a report from NBC News, Amber Heard will sit down for her first interview with Today’s Savannah Guthrie since the high-profiled defamation lawsuit against the Pirates of the Caribbean actor. In the preview, the actor stated that she does not 'blame' the jury and 'understands' why they sided with Depp. She reasoned that the 58-year-old was a 'beloved character' and a 'fantastic actor'.

''I don’t blame them. I actually understand. He’s a beloved character and people feel they know him. He’s a fantastic actor,'' Heard said. During the course of the trial, Depp received overwhelming support from fans in person as well as on social media. Fans lined up outside the courtroom to cheer for the veteran actor and also started hashtags such as #johnnydeppisinnocent on social media. Heard was also subjected to trolling as netizens posted comical takes on her testimonies.

Responding to the same, Heard described the social media representation as 'unfair' and said, ''I don’t care what one thinks about me or what judgments you want to make about what happened in the privacy of my own home, in my marriage, behind closed doors.'' The 36-year-old also stated that she does not take it 'personally'.

''But even somebody who is sure I’m deserving of all this hate and vitriol, even if you think that I’m lying, you still couldn’t look me in the eye and tell me that you think on social media there’s been a fair representation. You cannot tell me that you think that this has been fair,'' Amber Heard concluded.

It is also pertinent to note that during a chat with CNN, Heard's attorney, Elaine Charlson Bredehoft claimed that Depp had the advantage of 'wealth, power and fame' in the case. On the other hand, Depp's lawyer Ben Chew told Good Morning America that 'Social media played no role whatsoever' in the jury's decision.

Image: Instagram/@amberheard/johnny_depp_fan___