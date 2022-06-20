Amber Heard Shops At Discount Store Post Defamation Verdict; Netizens Say 'it's Staged'

Amber Heard has been grabbing attention time and again following the defamation trial against former husband Johnny Depp. The Aquaman actor, who owes Depp a sum of USD 8.4 million in damages, was recently spotted shopping at a local discount store in New York’s Hamptons. According to New York Post, sources claimed that Amber is 'broke' as not only has to pay Depp, but also her legal team for the course of the trial.

Heard, along with her sister Whitney Heard were spotted at TJ Maxx, where supposedly clothes are available at a nominal price. The pictures surfacing online see Heard clad in a white oversized T-shirt and a pair of blue denim as she looked at the clothes. Her stint has drawn a trail of reactions from netizens, with many claiming it's 'staged' or is a 'PR Stunt'.

Amber Heard shops at a local discount store after the defamation verdict

Reacting to pictures obtained by TMZ, one Twitterati wrote, "As if anyone would believe this PR stunt. Since when do celebrities no longer get designer clothes as gifts? They get boxes of it every day, don't they? Heard is so transparent it hurts." Another mentioned that while she was scouring a local store, the actor was spotted in a private jet earlier. "How can she afford private jets & protracted stays in luxury mansions? Who is footing her legal costs? Her finances are truly a mystery...," they stated.

So how can she afford to appeal the verdict? What has she done with the money she was paid for her Today Show interview? How can she afford private jets & protracted stays in luxury mansions? Who is footing her legal costs? Her finances are truly a mystery... — redlikejungle (@redlikejungle) June 19, 2022

Reportedly, Amber was counting on the insurance policy of her homeowner to meet the cost of her legal team. As per the Celebrity Net Worth site, Heard's net worth stands somewhere between USD 1.5 million and USD 2.5 million, which is far away from how much she owes Depp. Heard's lawyers have also iterated that the actor ‘absolutely' cannot afford to pay the amount.

