Amber Heard Spotted Dining With Friend Who Was Barred From Johnny Depp Defamation Trial

Amber Heard was seen vacationing with her close pal and journalist Eve Barlow in Tel Aviv, Israel. Barlow, who was kicked out of the Aquaman actor's $50 million defamation trial against Johnny Depp, was spotted dining at an outdoor restaurant with Heard, who has been exploring the city with her 1-year-old daughter Oonagh Paige Heard, according to Page Six.

For the unversed, Barlow was expelled from the courtroom after it was found that she had been "live-tweeting, texting and posting information" about the case from the front row, which is usually reserved for legal counsel.

It is reported that Heard has been keeping a low profile during her visit to the Jewish state following her loss in the legal case and immense public security. In pictures making rounds on social media, one can see Heard sporting two french braids and minimal makeup as she sits alongside Barlow, who's clad in a white tank top.

meet eve barlow, a proud zionist who gets triggered by Palestinian flags. she is also amber heard's bff and her sidekick, doing amber's everyday chores such as cutting amber's food for her or carrying her bags. pic.twitter.com/h5HMWTw6WN — andrea (@SykesAndreea) August 2, 2022

Just days before, Halper’s Bookstore in Tel Aviv posted a photo of Heard, mentioning that she spent about an hour at the store. The store’s owner, J.C. Halper, took to Facebook and mentioned, "Say what you want about Amber Heard, ( and what little I knew about her was negatively influenced by the media as well), the person who browsed my store last Tuesday for almost an hour, with her toddler baby girl and a couple of friends, was a modest, polite, friendly, inquisitive self-effacing customer with high literary tastes."

The owner continued, "In fact, I had no idea that it was her until she presented her credit card. She is also now the proud owner of my book “The Bibliomaniacs” and promised to send me feedback on it."

The defamation trial ended in June this year, with the jury awarding Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages On the other hand, Amber got $2 million in compensatory damages.

