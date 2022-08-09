'Law & Order: SVU' Is All Set To Explore Johnny-Amber's Trial In Its New Season: Report

Actor Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's high-profile defamation case was all over the headlines for the past few months. The highly publicised court case that brought forward the couple's troubled marriage in front of the global audience, garnered millions of views for its televised feed.

Although the court case came to a conclusion on June 1, it is still a trending point of discussion among the masses. Considering fans' interest in the ex-couple's case, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit has decided to recreate the publicized suit in their newest season.

Law & Order: SVU to show Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's trial in new season

As per the reports of ET Canada, the new season of Law & Order: SVU will address Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard defamation case. The latest pictures from the New York City sets of the Mariska Hargitay-led drama hinted at the same. The portal reported that during the shooting of the upcoming episode, Hargitay’s character, Det. Olivia Benson, exits a courtroom escorting a character played by Julia Goldani Telles. The scene also showcased that they were surrounded by fans holding up placards that read “I Stand With Austin” and “Team Austin,” clearly indicating that most of them were in favour of the female character's ex.

The scene resembles the time when fans stood outside Fairfax, Virginia court throughout the explosive six-week trials with posters favouring Depp and few taking Amber's side too. For the uninitiated, it is still unclear when the episode of the popular crime show will air.

More about Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's high-profile defamation case saw several ups and downs in the past few months. The case finally came to an end on June 1, with the jury ruling out the decision in Depp's favour and awarding him $15 million in damages as compensation, in contrast to $2 million for Heard, who had counter-sued. Almost after two months of losing the defamation case, Amber Heard's legal team officially filed a notice of appeal for her defamation case against Johnny Depp. In response, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor's legal team also filed their own notice of appeal seeking to overturn the $2 million verdict.