Amber Heard’s Agent Claims Actor's Career Plummeted Amid Online Bash Over Defamation Case

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's ongoing defamation trial saw the Aquaman star's agent reveal how she lost out on several job opportunities amid the online backlash over her alleged abuse of Depp. According to Variety, Heard's agent at WME, Jessica Kovacevic, was among the last witnesses called by the actor's attorneys to testify.

Jessica revealed that while Aquaman's overarching success should've paved way for more opportunities for Heard, the actor ended up only starring in Aquaman 2 and an independent film In the Fire, in the last two years. The agent went on to mention that Heard was also dropped from an Amazon film with Gael Garcia Bernal.

Amber Heard’s agent claims actor's career plummeted after Johnny Depp case

In her testimony, Kovacevic said, "No one can say out loud, We’re taking this away from her because of this bad press,’ because it’s nothing she did." She continued, "It’s all hearsay, and it’s all whatever. But there’s no other reason.”

Earlier, Heard claimed that she had to fight really hard to be a part of the Aquaman sequel as the makers didn't want her to be a part of the Jason Momoa co-starrer. "I fought really hard to stay in the movie. They didn’t want to include me in the film, I was given a script and then given new versions of the script that had taken away scenes that had action in it that depicted my character and another character — without giving any spoilers away — two characters fighting with one another. They basically took a bunch out of my role. They just removed a bunch out," Heard stated.

Heard and her team are seeking to prove their $100 million countersuit that her career was harmed by the statements made by Adam Waldman (Depp's lawyer) in 2020. In those statements to the media, Adam called Heard's allegations an “abuse hoax,” claiming that Depp was a victim of an "ambush."

Heard's lawyer Elaine Bredehoft also suggested that the star should've been making 'about $5 million to $10 million' per year over the last five years, comparing her career graph to that of Ana de Armas.

Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial

For the uninitiated, Depp is suing his former wife over an op-ed piece she wrote for The Washington Post in 2018. Heard called herself a "public figure representing domestic abuse," with an indirect reference to Depp. The Pirates Of The Caribbean star has claimed it tarnished both his personal and professional life.

(IMAGE: AP)