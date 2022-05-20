Johnny Depp's Ex Pal Reflects On Actor's 'jealous Streak' Amid Defamation Trial With Heard

Actor Johnny Depp's legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard has witnessed several ups and downs, with both sides putting forward their stand. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor's ex-girlfriend, Ellen Barkin also testified, dwelling on their past relationship and sharing details about his behavioural pattern. His former friend, Bruce Witkin also reflected on a similar behaviour during his testimony.

Johnny Depp's former friend Bruce Witkins speaks on actor's jealous streak

During the ongoing defamation trial, Johnny Depp’s former friend, Bruce Witkin appeared in court for his testimony. Witkin stated that Depp can definitely have a jealous streak in him. The court further heard a video deposition of Witkin which was recorded in February where he highlighted Depp’s jealous behaviour towards those he was in a relationship with. “He would be jealous of Nicholas Cage and Adam Ant”, Bruce Witkin said when actor’s ex-girlfriends praised the stars.

Furthermore, Witkins also claimed that he saw bruises on Amber Heard when he and Depp were working on a documentary. On the other hand, he even reflected on how he once saw a Depp with a fat lip. Depp's former friend went down memory lane and recalled how their friendship ended and revealed: “He wrote me this weird text saying I stabbed him in the back and badmouthed him. And I’m like, ‘What are you talking about?’ And he wouldn’t explain it. And I pretty much haven’t seen him since 2018.”

The 58-year-old star is suing ex-wife Amber for millions in damage over the op-ed the latter wrote for The Washington Post in 2018. In the opinion piece, Heard referred to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." Though the post did not mention Depp, the actor is suing Heard for tarnishing his personal and professional life. The trial of the highly-publicised Depp-Heard case is set to end on May 27.