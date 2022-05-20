Amber Heard's Sister Claims Depp Joked About Putting His Dog In Microwave; ‘And I Froze’

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's defamation trial resumed on May 16 at the Fairfax, Virginia court, with the Aquaman actor taking the stand and claiming that the 2018 op-ed that she wrote for The Washington Post wasn't directed towards Johnny Depp.

Now, in a recent development, while Amber Heard's sister, Whitney Henriquez appeared in court and claimed that Depp repeatedly hit her sister, she went on to reveal more about Johnny Depp in court.

Amber Heard's sister makes shocking revelations

During the defamation trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp, as the former's sister, Whitney Henriquez arrived in court for her testimony, she recalled an incident during which Depp joked about putting his own dog in a microwave. Narrating the instance, she stated how Johnny Depp grabbed his pet and took it out of the window of a moving car. While recalling the incident further, she mentioned that while they were in a car together in 2013, she said how she heard the back window open with Johnny holding the dog out of the car. Adding to it, she stated how she got scared and hoped that he would drop her out of the window.

"At some point, I heard the back window open and Johnny is holding our dog out the window. And I froze, I was scared. I just remember thinking I knew how inebriated he was, and the dog was very small. I thought if she twitched or he lost her somehow she was just going to go out the window," she added.

Furthermore, she testified how Depp was howling like an animal while holding the dog and said, "He grabs this teacup Yorkie and holds Boo out of the window of the moving car, and he's howling like an animal while holding the dog out the window. And everyone in the car — I'll never forget it — everyone just froze. No one did anything."

During the defamation trial, Amber Heard's sister also claimed that Depp repeatedly hit her sister during the four years they were in a relationship. While recalling an incident from the past, she revealed how Depp and Heard were having a fight and while she was witnessing the same, Depp ran towards her and hit her in the back.

Image: AP