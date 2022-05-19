Amber Heard's Sister Makes Shocking Claims About Johnny Depp In Court; 'Johnny Had...'

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's defamation trial resumed on May 16 at the Fairfax, Virginia court, with the Aquaman actor taking the stand. As Amber Heard has claimed that the 2018 op-ed that she wrote for The Washington Post wasn't directed towards Johnny Depp, she gave her final testimony during the defamation trial.

Now, in a recent development, Amber Heard's sister, Whitney Henriquez appeared in court and claimed that Depp repeatedly hit her sister.

Amber Heard's sister Henriquez's testimony

During the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard defamation trial, the latter's sister appeared in court for her testimony and claimed that Depp repeatedly hit her sister during the four years they were in a relationship. While recalling an incident from the past, she revealed how Depp and Heard were having a fight and while she was witnessing the same, Depp ran towards her and hit her in the back.

She claimed that she then screamed at Depp for hitting her and said, "Don’t hit my f*****g sister.” Narrating the incident further, Henriquez stated how Depp then grabbed Amber by her hair with one hand and was whacking her repeatedly in the face with the other, as she stood there witnessing the same. “Johnny had already grabbed Amber by the hair with one hand and was whacking her repeatedly in the face with the other, as I was standing there,” Henriquez said.

Furthermore, she mentioned that as Depp's security guard managed to separate him and Heard, she took her sister to her apartment while they could hear Depp shouting, “I f*****ghate you! I f*****g hate you both! You f*****g c**ts! You f*****g who***!”

Amber Heard's sister then revealed how they found Heard's closet was in chaos while a non-disclosure agreement was left for her on the kitchen table. Adding to it, she even asserted how Depp would get really angry every time he was drinking and added how once Depp became angry at a party and threw a knife at his assistant.

(Image: AP)