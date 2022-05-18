Johnny Depp Defamation Suit: Amber Heard-James Franco Elevator Footage Shown As Evidence

Amber Heard took the stand in a Virginia courtroom to continue her testimony in the high-profile defamation suit filed by her ex-husband Johnny Depp. During her cross-examination by Depp's attorney on Tuesday, Heard was asked why did she feel 'comfortable' with James Franco on the evening of May 22, 2016, as per People. For those unaware, the Aquaman star filed for divorce from Johnny Depp just days after Franco's visit to her penthouse on May 27, 2016.

Amber Heard testifies about meeting James Franco

When asked about James Franco's visit, initially Heard responded, "I do not know when James came over". Depp's attorney then submitted video evidence of Heard and Franco entering the elevator of Depp's penthouse. In the surveillance clip, Fanco was seen resting his head on Heard's shoulder in an affectionate gesture. The video was marked with the timestamp of May 22, 2016, at about 11 pm and the duo was seen on their way up to the penthouse.

After the evidence was presented to the jury, Heard confirmed that she invited Franco over to the residence. She reportedly said, "He was my friend and he lived quite literally next door. I'd exhausted my support network and I was happy to welcome as much friendship as I could possibly get".

When Heard's lawyer asked Heard about CCTV footage from the building and James Franco's affectionate gesture. Heard reportedly responded, "After seeing my face put his head on my shoulder. He touched the side of my face too". Previously, the Aquaman actor claimed Depp threw a phone at her the night before meeting Franco. She alleged that it left a bruise on her cheek. Talking about the same, Heard told the court, "Franco touched the side of my face and responded to what he saw".

Previously, while testifying, Heard admitted that she had not fulfilled her pledge of donating $3.5 million to the ACLU after publicly claiming that she has already fulfilled the contribution, as per ABC News. She cited Depp's defamation suit as the reason for her failure to donate the entire sum. Johnny Depp is suing ex-wife Amber Heard for millions in damage over the op-ed the latter wrote for The Washington Post in 2018.