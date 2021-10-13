AMC Announces 'The Walking Dead' Fourth Spin-off Series 'Tales Of The Walking Dead'

American TV network AMC is expanding The Walking Dead universe to a fourth spin-off with Tales of the Walking Dead, a new episodic anthology series set to debut in summer 2022.

The first season of the new anthology series will comprise six one-hour episodes, focussing on both new and established characters set in the world of the original series, according to the network.

Channing Powell, who has worked as a writer and producer on the flagship series The Walking Dead and its first spinoff, Fear the Walking Dead, will serve as showrunner on Tales. He will be working alongside franchise content chief Scott M. Gimple on the series.

The universe is getting bigger... Tales of The Walking Dead coming in 2022. pic.twitter.com/JSg5zyDcJQ — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) October 12, 2021

Channing Powell and Scott M.Gimple to work on Tales of The Walking Dead

Talking about the new series, Powell said, "I started as a fan of ''The Walking Dead'' and have ended up as showrunner of what will hopefully be one of its most unique spin-offs. That's nuts and I'm so grateful to AMC and Scott for supporting me and my writers while we pushed, pulled, and poked at the boundaries of this universe to bring you something new and unexpected, while hopefully still tending to what core audiences loved so much about the flagship show.".

An initial season of six episodes is expected to go into production early next year and premiere on AMC+ and AMC next summer. "The new series will run on new voices, perspectives, and ideas and showcase stories that haven't been told earlier. I'm thrilled to be Channing's consigliere, helping in every way I can to make those new visions real for the best fans in TV", said Gimple.

The Walking Dead has potential for a wide range of storytelling, says AMC President

"The world of The Walking Dead has the potential for a wide range of rich and compelling storytelling", said Dan McDermott, president of original programming for AMC Networks and AMC Studios."We see so much potential for a wide range of rich and compelling storytelling in this world, and the episodic anthology format of Tales of the Walking Dead will give us the flexibility to entertain existing fans and also offer an entry point for new viewers, especially on streaming platforms", he further added.

He continued, "We have seen the appeal of this format in television classics like The Twilight Zone and, more recently, Black Mirror, and are excited to engage with fans in this new way, against the backdrop of this very unique and engrossing world."

Meanwhile, the flagship series The Walking Dead will premiere in the second half of February. While Fear The Walking Dead, is currently airing its seventh season, and the most recent spinoff The Walking Dead: World Beyond is airing its second season.

(Image: Walkingdead_AMC/Twitter)

(With Inputs from PTI)