Amelia Hamlin Sports A New Addition To Her Phone, Leaves Fans Intrigued

Amelia Hamlin's phone case features some royal adornment. On May 4, the 19-year-old model, who is the daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin, posted a mirror selfie on her Instagram Stories. However, the big sticker of her boyfriend, Scott Disick, with an emoji crown on his head intrigued the fans more. Last November, the pair ignited speculation of romance, and they've since made regular appearances on each other's social media handles.

Are Amelia Hamlin and Scott Disick officially a couple?

Although many people are still wondering whether they are an official couple, they aren't trying to put an end to the speculation, and this picture of Hamlin just adds fuel to the fire. According to E!, Hamlin is keeping her phone in a way that allows only enough of the sticker to be seen by viewers. This isn't the first time, when he was dating Richie, even she carried a phone case with his face on it.

Disick is reportedly contemplating a relocation to Miami, Florida, as per Entertainment Tonight. This will allow him to divide his time between Florida and California, where he currently resides. "Scott is planning to temporarily move to Miami for a change of scenery [and] speed, and he will split his time between there and L.A. so he can see his kids and the rest of the family," a source revealed to the above-mentioned media outlet. Although this is a significant step for the father of three, a source claims that his girlfriend, who is planning to move in with him, will accompany him.

The source continued that Amelia and Scott got together very quickly owing to the fact that he was very lonely after his split from his former girlfriend Sofia Richie. The source also added that he and Amelia were getting more and more serious with each passing day and that Scott really enjoyed spending time with Amelia. Since Disick has been so honest about why he and Richie broke up, fans are paying close attention to how he approaches his relationship with the young model. Richie eventually gave him an ultimatum to choose between her and Kourtney Kardashian, his children's mother.

IMAGE: AMELIA HAMLIN'S INSTAGRAM

