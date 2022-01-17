'America’s Funniest Home Videos' Pays An Emotional Tribute To Former Host Bob Saget; Watch

The late comedian and Full House star Bob Saget received a heartwarming tribute on America’s Funniest Home Videos in their Sunday episode. Bob, who earlier served as a host on the show, was lauded for his unique sense of humour, as well as the legendary trail of performances he left behind.

The current host Alfonso Ribeiro began the tribute by stating, "As you've heard, the world lost a legend this week. And AFV lost a family member," and later a video montage showcasing Bob enjoying his hosting stint was displayed. The show also urged fans to contribute to the Scleroderma Research Foundation in Saget's memory.

In the introductory clip shared on the show's Instagram handle, Alfonso can be heard saying, "Bob Saget is synonymous with AFV to this day. This show wouldn't have been the same without his unique sense of humour. It's been my honour to continue carrying the torch Bob so brightly lit". The clip then panned to his goofy moments on the sets, as well as his conversation with one of the AFV successors, Tom Bergeron. Take a look.

The description of the tribute on YouTube read, "By now, pretty much the world has heard of Bob Saget's passing Sunday morning. Bob was the backbone of a TV show that has gone on to entertain not only America but the world. Bob made us smile, he made us laugh out loud and, often times, he would make us giggle. A comedy legend. A kind soul. Our dear friend. We will miss you, Bob". Lastly, they urged fans to donate to the Scleroderma Research Foundation, which Bob dedicatedly rooted for. "For more than 30 years he was a champion of the scleroderma community, helping to raise awareness about this complex disease and millions of dollars to fund research for a cure," they mentioned.

For the uninitiated, Saget hosted the show for eight seasons on ABC, spanning from 1990 to 1997. John Fugelsang, Daisy Fuentes, Bergeron, and Ribeiro are among his successors. Bob Saget died on January 9 and is survived by his wife Kelly Rizzo and three children.

