'Most Incredible Man': Kelly Rizzo Shares Emotional Post For Bob Saget After His Funeral

Full House star Bob Saget was recently laid to rest in Los Angeles with close friends and family in attendance. The star's sudden demise sent the global entertainment fraternity in shock, with condolences pouring in from myriad notable celebrities across the world, Shortly after his funeral, Saget's wife Kelly Rizzo penned a heartbreaking tribute for the 'sweetest' actor, noting that she's still trying to 'not think' she was robbed of time.

Her gratitude note talked about her married life with the 'most incredible man on earth', with KeIly iterating that she "got to be the one to love him and cherish him." She further thanked everyone for their 'kindness and support' during these times and ended her note by mentioning that she will strive to make him proud.

Kelly Rizzo pens an emotional note after Bob Saget's funeral

Sharing a picture of the duo on her Instagram handle, Kelly wrote, "My sweet husband. After much reflection this week, I’m trying, really trying, to not think I was robbed of time. But instead to think: How lucky was I that I got to be the one to be married to THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH. I was the one who got to go on this crazy ride with him and be in his life these last 6 years. We had that time to make each other the happiest we’d ever been and change each other’s lives forever."

She further added, "He deserves all the love. Every ounce of it. Because that’s how amazing Bob was. He was love. If you were in his life you KNEW he loved you. He never missed an opportunity to tell you."

Concluding her ode, she promised to keep spreading Bob's message of love and laughter. "Bob had so much more he wanted to do and so much more love to give. And to the best of my ability it will be my mission to share how amazing he was with the world, and try in some small way to keep spreading his message of love and laughter," she wrote. Bob Saget died on January 9 and is survived by Kelly Rizzo and three children.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @EATTRAVELROCK)