Amid Breakup Rumours, Alyssa Miller Posts Adorable Pic With Beau Andrew Garfield; See

Shortly after attending their first public event together, there were several rumours suggesting that actor Andrew Garfield and girlfriend Alyssa Miller had called it quits. According to a recent report by The Sun, things between Andrew Garfield and Alyssa Miller were going great. They were together for a brief period before making their relationship public during the 2022 SAG Awards by walking down the red carpet together. However, as per the publication, the duo's busy schedules are reportedly one of the major reasons behind their rumoured split.

Amid breakup rumours, Alyssa Miller post an adorable pic with beau Andrew Garfield

Shutting down all the break-up rumours, Alyssa Miller took to her official handle on Tuesday and dropped an adorable picture with beau Andrew Garfield. The pic features the couple making a pouty face and they look undoubtedly cute. On the caption, Miller wrote, "If you must gossip at least use a cute photo. Lol love you AG".

Netizens were quick to react to Alyssa's post as one wrote, "SPEAKING THE TRUTH!!! LET’S GO GIRL", while another fan commented, "My main ship forevs!!! Mwa mwa love you", some even wrote, "I STOPPED BREATHING WHEN THIS SHOWED UP", while many were happy about the fact that the couple didn't break up.

Andrew Garfield & Alyssa Miller's relationship

Andrew Garfield and Alyssa Miller made their relationship public by attending the 2022 SAG Awards together. Miller posed with Garfield at the SAG Awards on Feb 27, 2022, when the latter was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for his work in tick, tick... BOOM!. Garfield looked dapper in an all-black suit, while Miller wore a dark blazer and slacks with a ruffled white blouse.

However, when Andrew Garfield went solo on the red carpet of the 94th Academy Awards rumours regarding their split started gaining momentum. Now, it has been alleged that the couple's busy schedule made it hard for them to see each other. The news outlet even added, "On top of that it became clear that there were some differences between them and it was decided they are better off apart, for now at least."

