Andrew Garfield And Alyssa Miller Break Up Over Busy Work Schedules: Report

After a brief period of dating, Hollwyood star Andrew Garfield and his model girlfriend Alyssa Miller have reportedly ended their relationship. Andrew Garfield going solo on the red carpet of the 94th Academy Awards sparked rumours of their split. Now, it has been alleged that the couple's busy schedule made it hard for them to see each other.

As per a recent report by The Sun, things between Andrew Garfield and Alyssa Miller were great. They were together for a brief period of time before they made their relationship public at the 2022 SAG Awards by walking down the red carpet together. However, their busy schedules are reportedly one of the major reasons behind their split.

"Andrew and Alyssa were a really beautiful couple and things were going great at first. They were together for quite some time before they went public, but work schedules mean it has been really hard to see each other," The Sun quoted a source as saying.

"On top of that it became clear that there were some differences between them and it was decided they are better off apart, for now at least," the source added.

The media outlet's report further stated it must have been disappointing for Garfield to be at the Oscars alone as he had loved to share the excitement of the awards season with someone he loved. However, "he is keeping his chin up and taking some time for himself after a hectic few months," the source told The Sun. Garfield was nominated for Oscars in the Best Actor category for his latest Netflix musical drama Tick, tick... Boom!. Will Smith ended up taking the award home for King Richard.

Andrew Garfield and Alyssa Miller's relationship

Andrew Garfield and Alyssa Miller made their relationship public by attending the 2022 SAG Awards together. A few days before the award function, the couple was spotted indulging in some PDA as they hit a tennis court in Malibu.

Earlier, Miller had dated Hollywood star Jake Gyllenhaal in 2014. She was further reported to be married to Cam Avery for a brief period of time in 2018. On the other hand, Andrew Garfield, who was last seen in Spider-Man: No Way Home, has dated Emma Stone and singer Rita Ora in the past.

(Image: AP/@luvalyssamiller/Instagram)