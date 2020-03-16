Coronavirus: Arnold Schwarzenegger Shares Video With His Pets, Urges Fans To Stay At Home

Amid the unprecedented outbreak of deadly coronavirus outbreak, Austrian-American actor, Arnold Schwarzenegger has asked people to “stay at home” and that everyone “will get through this together”. Just days after posting a “hand-washing tutorial”, the 72-year-old not only shared a video of him playing with his dogs and urging people to stay safe as the world battles with the fatal COVID-19 spread which has already reached to over 155 countries.

Stay at home as much as possible. Listen to the experts, ignore the morons (foreheads). We will get through this together. pic.twitter.com/FRg41QehuB — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) March 16, 2020

Read - Hrithik Roshan Talks About His Fitness Inspiration, Names Arnold Schwarzenegger

The “happy” video of Schwarzenegger has garnered more than two million views with people saying “if you are going to fight coronavirus, do it like Arnold and his pets”. One of the internet users also called it the “best tweet of the day”. The actor has been requesting all his followers to listen to “scientists and experts” and netizens have agreed with him and one of them even said, “I want to be like Arnold”.

Arnold -2019 “I’ll be back “

Arnold : 2020 : “ I’ll be in” #StayAtHome #CoronaVirus — Mark Biddiss (@MarkBiddiss) March 16, 2020

Best tweet of the day. — MajickCatMojo (@MajickCatMojo) March 16, 2020

Read - Greta Thunberg Goes Cycling With Hollywood Star Arnold Schwarzenegger

You must be protected at all costs. Please be safe. ❤️ — Vanessinator 🤖 (@ilovejohnkimble) March 16, 2020

I love how he's legit just chilling in a Terminator t-shirt — Shadow[Puppet] Fakename (@Upwardfailure) March 16, 2020

Omg the face of the pony 🤣 — Stace (@staceeeeeea) March 16, 2020

I love this. He can’t possibly be a republican any more. — careful I’m prickly today (@LauraBeeden) March 16, 2020

Can we just get a 24/7 Livestream of Whiskey and Lulu — Emmerbetic (@Emmerbetic) March 16, 2020

Global pandemic

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the coronavirus as a global pandemic after the virus spread to more than 158 countries, resulting in the deaths of more than 6,500 people worldwide. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom further even urged all nations to get very serious over the issue and take all necessary measures to contain the virus from spreading at this rate. Tedros said, that the word 'Pandemic' cannot be used lightly or carelessly due to its strong connotation.

However, Tedros also said that the coronavirus outbreak is a "controllable pandemic". According to a statement released by the World Health Organisation, Tedros outlined two main reasons as to why the decision was taken to describe the epidemic as a pandemic. Tedros said that one reason was the speed and scale of transmission and the others was because 'countries are not approaching this threat with the level of political commitment needed to control it'.

Read - Terminator Dark Fate: Fans' Reaction To Arnold Schwarzenegger's Movie

Read - Arnold Schwarzenegger Speaks About 'great Guy' Son-in-law Chris Pratt

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.