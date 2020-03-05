Hrithik Roshan Talks About His Fitness Inspiration, Names Arnold Schwarzenegger

Hrithik Roshan has inspired millions of his fans with his acting and dancing skills. In a recent interview, Tiger Shroff also mentioned that he was inspired by Hrithik Roshan and was blessed to get an opportunity to work with him. In another interview, Hrithik talked about his inspiration to be fit. Take a look at Hrithik's fitness inspiration.

ALSO READ | Hrithik Roshan Teases Fans With New Video; They Have Only One Question

Hrithik's fitness inspiration

He mentioned that his fitness inspiration was Arnold Schwarzenegger. Arnold is an actor and former professional bodybuilder. Hrithik Roshan not only mentioned Arnold Schwarzenegger but also talked about another bodybuilder named Franco Columbu. Hrithik Roshan also recently transformed himself for the movie War. Fans also loved the transformation video that he had uploaded on his Instagram. He also said how Arnold Schwarzenegger and Franco Columbu used to build their body.

ALSO READ | Hrithik Roshan's 'Kaabil' & Other Films Which Feature Protagonist With Visual Impairment

Hrithik has not transformed his body for the first time for his films. Hrithik Roshan also spoke about how an actor should try to get into the skin of the character and do justice to it. He said that the first time he saw a picture of Arnold Schwarzenegger and from then on he was a fan of the actor. He also said that he did not want to get a body like him but he wanted to push his fitness goals to the ultimate level. Following that, he used to go to the gym every single day and made sure that he did not miss hitting the gym.

ALSO READ | Hrithik Roshan Wants To Know THESE Secrets About Allu Arjun And Thalapathy Vijay

He also mentioned the songs he listens to during his workout. He said that he listens to slow songs and likes to workout slowly. He prefers working out only in the morning and he plans his schedule accordingly. Hrithik also talked about a specific timetable that he follows during a day.

ALSO READ | Hrithik Roshan Ignores The 'Namaste' And Goes For A More Rational Approach

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.