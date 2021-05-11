'Ammonite' Review: Netizens Praise Kate Winslet's Acting And Concept Of The Film

Kate Winslet's latest movie Ammonite released in India on May 11. Along with Kate, the film also features Saoirse Ronan. Filmmaker Francis Lee has written and directed the film, which is loosely based on the life of British palaeontologist Mary Anning. Francis Lee had previously directed God's Own Country. After the release of the movie, netizens took to Twitter to share their review of it. Some of the fans couldn't stop praising Kate Winslet and her acting, whereas others appreciated the storyline. Check out the Ammonite review below.

Netizens react to Kate Winslet's Ammonite

Watched #Ammonite last night and it was absolutely beautiful - loved it so much more than I thought I would pic.twitter.com/fVOirMfRHO — Dr. Wishart (@sarahwishart) May 8, 2021

I watched #Ammonite yesterday. Is there ever going to be a lesbian period film that isn’t heartbreakingly sad? I know it was hard to be a lesbian in those times, but there must have been some happy relationships. I guess tragedy makes great cinema. — Linda Westacott🌈🏳️‍🌈 (@LindaWestacott) April 30, 2021

About Ammonite plot and other details

Ammonite deals with the speculative romantic relationship between Anning and Charlotte Murchison. The film follows fossil hunter Mary Anning (Winslet) and housewife Charlotte Murchison (Ronan) who establish an intense romantic relationship. The film is set in England in the early 1840s. The film also features James McArdle who plays Ronan's husband along with Fiona Shaw, who is portraying Elizabeth Philpot, a fellow fossil collector. This film is produced by Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, and Fodhla Cronin O'Reilly, and the production companies involved are, BBC Films, British Film Institute, See-Saw Films (owned by Canning& Sherman). The music is given by Emmy Award-winning composer and pianist, Dustin O'Halloran and german composer and pianist Volker Bertelmann who performs and records under Hauschka. The film was primarily shot in the United Kingdom.

Where to watch Ammonite?

The film had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 11, 2020. It was then released in Australia on January 14, 2021, by Transmission Films, followed by the United Kingdom on March 26, 2021. In India, the movie is available to watch on BookMyShow Stream on May 11.

A look at upcoming Kate Winslet's movies

Kate will be seen in James Cameron’s Avatar 2 alongside Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, and Vin Diesel in lead roles. The film is a sequel to the 2009 film, Avatar. The movie is currently in the postproduction stage is expected for a 2022 release. Post that, she will also be a part of Ellen Kuras’s film titled Lee. The actor is currently seen on the show Mare of Easttown.

